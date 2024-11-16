Edin Rose Becomes Third Wild Card Contestant To Enter Bigg Boss 18: Reports

This season of Bigg Boss 18 is going ahead to be one of the most popular ones on television. With a commendable contestants list of popular faces from the world of entertainment, the makers of the controversial reality show are leaving no stones unturned in making this season of the show a successful one.

Well, post the recent wild card entries of Digvijay Rathee and Kashish Kapoor, the dynamics in the Bigg Boss 18 house have changed drastically. While the duo, who have been at loggerheads ever since their stint in Splitsvilla 15 were seen trying to speak their differences out loud, their dynamics with other contestants on the show have been giving an interesting twist to the show. Now, as per a report in Times Of India, Edin Rose, a well known model is all set to enter the show as the third wild card contestant this season. A source closely associated to the show tells the portal that this move was taken to amp up the ‘glamour’ quotient of the show. The source said, “We aim to keep the excitement alive inside the house by adding new elements at regular intervals. Bringing Edin Rose into the mix is part of our strategy to not only stir things up but also infuse some glamour into the show."

Born in Dubai, the actress is best known for her dance number in Ravi Teja’s Ravanasura which was released in the year 2023.