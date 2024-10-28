 'Couldn't See For 2-3 Months': Ajay Devgn Reveals He Lost Eyesight During Singham Again Shoot As He Promotes Film On Bigg Boss 18
Ajay Devgn appeared on Salman Khan's reality show, Bigg Boss 18, to promote his film Singham Again on Sunday. On the show, Ajay revealed that he suffered a serious eye injury during an intense action scene shoot for Singham Again. "I had to undergo a small surgery and I couldn't see for 2-3 months," he shared.

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, October 28, 2024, 09:28 AM IST
Bollywood star Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of his mass entertainer, Singham Again, and he appeared on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 on Sunday to promote the film. During a chat with the host, Ajay revealed that he suffered an eye injury during the shoot of Singham Again, due to which he could not see clearly for 2-3 months.

Ajay wore thick, tinted glasses, and noticing the same, Salman queried if they were because of his eye injury. "Aankh pe chot lagi thi, yahi pe lagi thi?" he asked. To which, Ajay replied that he got injured during an action scene in Singham Again and took the blow to his eye.

"I had to undergo a small surgery and I couldn't see for 2-3 months," Ajay revealed, adding that he was much better now.

"Action karoge toh ye sab hota rehta hai," Salman quipped.

Meanwhile, Singham Again is all set to hit the silver screens on November 1, on the occasion of Diwali, and while it is the biggest film of Rohit Shetty's cop universe, it will get even bigger when fans will witness a cameo by Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey in the film.

Singham Again also brings together 'Simmba' Ranveer Singh and 'Sooryavanshi' Akshay Kumar. Besides, the film will see Deepika Padukone play the first female cop of the franchise, and Tiger Shroff will be shown as a budding cop.

Arjun Kapoor is expected to be seen in a totally new avatar as he will play the antagonist, alongside Jackie Shroff, and others.

Singham Again is all set to clash with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and given that both the films belong to blockbuster franchises, fans and trade experts are waiting with bated breath to check out the result of the clash.

