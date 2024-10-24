 Akshay Kumar Confirms Dabangg X Singham Again Crossover With Team Photo: 'Sab Ne Mil Ke Ki Bohot Si Chulbul Baatein'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAkshay Kumar Confirms Dabangg X Singham Again Crossover With Team Photo: 'Sab Ne Mil Ke Ki Bohot Si Chulbul Baatein'

Akshay Kumar Confirms Dabangg X Singham Again Crossover With Team Photo: 'Sab Ne Mil Ke Ki Bohot Si Chulbul Baatein'

Superstar Akshay Kumar has confirmed the rumours of the Dabangg X Singham Again crossover as he shared the photo of Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, and Tiger Shroff having their lunch together for their cop drama release Singham Again on Thursday (October 24).

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 10:45 PM IST
article-image
Akshay Kumar and team | Instagram

Superstar Akshay Kumar has recently shared a picture on X in which we can see Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, and Tiger Shroff having their lunch together. The candid photo seems to be a meeting for their upcoming cop drama release Singham Again on Thursday (October 24).

He has now confirmed the rumours of Dabangg X Singham Again crossover as he shared the photo with the caption, “Hum sab ne mil ke ki bohot si Chulbul baatein. #SinghamAgain.” His caption confirmed that the OG Chulbul Pandey (Salman Khan) will be seen in Singham Again.

Read Also
Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna Make Stylish Appearance At Dimple Kapadia's Go Noni Go Premiere In...
article-image

In the photo, Ajay, Akshay, Arjun, Tiger, and Rohit can be seen all smiling while having a conversation with each other. Akshay was dressed in a white shirt. On the other hand, Tiger looked dapper in a sky-blue sweatshirt, while Rohit sported an all-black ensemble.

However, the lunch reunion saw the absence of other cast members, including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

FPJ Shorts
Auto Rickshaw Fare Fraud: Mumbai Traffic Police Exposes Tampered Meter, Urges Commuters To Verify Fares; VIDEO Viral
Auto Rickshaw Fare Fraud: Mumbai Traffic Police Exposes Tampered Meter, Urges Commuters To Verify Fares; VIDEO Viral
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NMMC Launches Voting Awareness Campaign To Engage Citizens For Upcoming Polls
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NMMC Launches Voting Awareness Campaign To Engage Citizens For Upcoming Polls
Mumbai: IIT-B Embarks On Massive Infrastructure Expansion; Campus Area To Increase From 9 Lakh To 16 Lakh Sq Mtrs
Mumbai: IIT-B Embarks On Massive Infrastructure Expansion; Campus Area To Increase From 9 Lakh To 16 Lakh Sq Mtrs
Mumbai: Western Railway Advances In 'KAVACH' Implementation, Enhancing Train Safety And Operational Efficiency
Mumbai: Western Railway Advances In 'KAVACH' Implementation, Enhancing Train Safety And Operational Efficiency

Although there were rumours that Salman Khan's cameo would be cancelled, it has now been officially announced that he will be shooting a new post-credit scene with Ajay Devgn.

Read Also
Kajal Aggarwal Opens Up On Not Being Part Of Ajay Devgn's Singham Again: 'It’s Difficult To...'
article-image

In the film, Ajay Devgn stars as a modern-day embodiment of Lord Ram, while Tiger Shroff takes on the role of Lakshman. Ranveer Singh plays Lord Hanuman, and Akshay Kumar portrays Jatayu. Arjun Kapoor will portray the demon king Ravana in the film.

Singham Again is directed by Rohit Shetty, the movie also stars Ranveer Singh , Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles. It will be released on November 1, 2024.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Now Richest Television Actor With ₹ 300 Crore Net Worth, Kapil Sharma Recalls Going BANKRUPT After...

Now Richest Television Actor With ₹ 300 Crore Net Worth, Kapil Sharma Recalls Going BANKRUPT After...

Pedro Paramo OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Pedro Paramo OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Akshay Kumar Confirms Dabangg X Singham Again Crossover With Team Photo: 'Sab Ne Mil Ke Ki Bohot Si...

Akshay Kumar Confirms Dabangg X Singham Again Crossover With Team Photo: 'Sab Ne Mil Ke Ki Bohot Si...

Stree 2 Choreographer Jani Master Gets Bail With Conditions After Being Arrested In Sexual Assault...

Stree 2 Choreographer Jani Master Gets Bail With Conditions After Being Arrested In Sexual Assault...

Venom: The Last Dance Review: Tom Hardy's Film Is A Goopy Goodbye To Symbiote Shenanigans

Venom: The Last Dance Review: Tom Hardy's Film Is A Goopy Goodbye To Symbiote Shenanigans