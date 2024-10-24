Akshay Kumar Confirms Dabangg X Singham Again Crossover With Team Photo: 'Sab Ne Mil Ke Ki Bohot Si Chulbul Baatein'

Akshay Kumar and team | Instagram

Superstar Akshay Kumar has recently shared a picture on X in which we can see Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, and Tiger Shroff having their lunch together. The candid photo seems to be a meeting for their upcoming cop drama release Singham Again on Thursday (October 24).

He has now confirmed the rumours of Dabangg X Singham Again crossover as he shared the photo with the caption, “Hum sab ne mil ke ki bohot si Chulbul baatein. #SinghamAgain.” His caption confirmed that the OG Chulbul Pandey (Salman Khan) will be seen in Singham Again.

Hum sab ne mil ke ki bohot si Chulbul baatein.#SinghamAgain pic.twitter.com/sWgKAbViWU — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 24, 2024

In the photo, Ajay, Akshay, Arjun, Tiger, and Rohit can be seen all smiling while having a conversation with each other. Akshay was dressed in a white shirt. On the other hand, Tiger looked dapper in a sky-blue sweatshirt, while Rohit sported an all-black ensemble.

However, the lunch reunion saw the absence of other cast members, including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Although there were rumours that Salman Khan's cameo would be cancelled, it has now been officially announced that he will be shooting a new post-credit scene with Ajay Devgn.

In the film, Ajay Devgn stars as a modern-day embodiment of Lord Ram, while Tiger Shroff takes on the role of Lakshman. Ranveer Singh plays Lord Hanuman, and Akshay Kumar portrays Jatayu. Arjun Kapoor will portray the demon king Ravana in the film.

Singham Again is directed by Rohit Shetty, the movie also stars Ranveer Singh , Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles. It will be released on November 1, 2024.