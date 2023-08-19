 Cooking Up A Storm With Shakti Mohan: I Love Maggi But Try To Avoid It As Much As I Can
In this fortnightly column, we offer you an exclusive pass to the kitchen of one of your favourite celebrities and get the stars to reveal one secret recipe from their family cookbook

Shakti Mohan | Pic: Instagram/mohanshakti

Shakti Mohan’s forte is dancing and choreography. She stays slim and fit by dancing regularly and avoiding foods that are not beneficial for health even if they titillate her palate. The dancing sensation speaks with The Free Press Journal about her food fundas and diet. Excerpts:

My dietary preference: I am a vegetarian and I love popcorn. 

The first thing I have when I wake up: Hot water and lemon.

My breakfast is: Eggs and protein pancakes with coffee. I prefer my eggs all white scrambled without a trace of vegetables. 

My lunch is: I skip eating lunch, I follow a breakfast and dinner routine. I have only two meals a day. 

The must with my meals: Pickle, onion, lemon and green chilli.

In the evening, I snack on: Makhanas. 

My dinner: I have before sunset. It comprises dal, bhindi and roti. The rotis are made of quinoa atta.

My favourite dessert is: Honey noodles with vanilla ice-cream.

My fitness regime: I attend dance classes regularly. I like learning new styles of dancing. Besides weight training in the gym, I also enjoy a game of badminton. 

My favourite restaurants and one dish I relish: Burma Burma. I love the crispy lotus stem they serve.

My favourite cuisines: Indian and Thai.

Foods I consciously avoid: Maggi. Yes I love cooking and eating Maggi but I try to avoid it as much as I can. I have a weakness for chocolates

I can cook really well: Popcorn, custard and Maggi. 

My favourite cook in my family and he/she makes the best: My mom. She makes everything with so much love. l relish the besan halwa and chilla made by her.

My favourite beverage is: Coffee. 

On a hot summer’s day I enjoy drinking: Cold coffee sometimes. 

During monsoons I like to have: Nothing special. I eat the food that I partake of for the rest of the year.

My idea of a romantic meal would be: Near a beach or in a forest. 

Tip to your readers: Eat less, live more. 

Protein pancake recipe

REPRESENTATIVE PIC

REPRESENTATIVE PIC | Pic: Pinterest

Ingredients:

1 scoop of protein powder 

1 banana (mashed)

1 date (finely sliced or mashed) 

2 tablespoons milk or a little more if required 

A dash of butter/ oil 

Method: In a bowl, whisk together protein powder, mashed banana, date and milk. Mix well. Lightly heat a non-stick pan. Smear a little butter or oil. Spread a ladle full of the prepared mixture to make a pancake. Cook on a low flame till both sides are light golden in colour. Serve hot with any berries or a fruit of your choice. 

