HomeEntertainmentCooking Up A Storm With Kalki Koechlin: 'I love mutton biryani'

Cooking Up A Storm With Kalki Koechlin: 'I love mutton biryani'

In this fortnightly column, we offer you an exclusive pass to the kitchen of one of your favourite celebrities and get the stars to reveal one secret recipe from their family cookbook

Anita Raheja Updated: Saturday, January 07, 2023, 10:15 PM IST
article-image
Kalki Koechlin | Pic: Instagram/kalkikanmani
Kalki Koechlin is not a fussy eater. Her mantra is to eat everything you like but in moderation. In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, she shares her diet and food fundas. Excerpts:

First thing in the morning: I have a fruit. Usually an orange or apple.

My diet preference: I eat everything but mostly stick to vegetarian food on the weekdays and non-veg on the weekend. I find it hard to zone in on one favourite dish, I love mutton biryani. I relish a good fish grill in lemon sauce, palak paneer and baba ghanoush.

For breakfast I have: Muesli or poha or omelette.

My lunch is: Rice, dal and sabzi.

A must with my meals: I always include one big salad per day in one of my meals or as a snack.

My evening snack comprises of: Cashews, raisins and walnuts.

For dinner I have: Soup and a substantial salad with eggs and beetroot or tofu and noodles. Or we have non-wheat pasta with different sauces and a light salad. Sometimes we eat roast chicken or fish.

My favourite desserts are: Baked Basque cheesecake and mishti doi.

To keep fit: I regularly do a combination of yoga and Pilates and try to swim whenever I travel.

For health reasons, I consciously avoid: Maida and sugar.  

I can cook really well: Quiche and apple pie.

My favourite cook in my family is: My mum. She makes incredible desserts and breads. Her Christmas chocolate log is impressive.

My childhood memory of food: Homemade ravioli.

For a romantic meal: I like cooking together with an open bottle of wine.

My favourite restaurants in Mumbai and abroad are: Americano and Britannia in Mumbai. And London’s New World for dimsums. 

My favourite cuisine: Bengali, Japanese and French.

My comfort food: Burger and French fries.

I feel guilty after eating: The same.

The strangest combination of food I have tried: Bacon eggs and maple syrup on pancakes was new for me.

My favourite drink and beverage: Sweet lassi, gin and tonic.

One food and drink which is ideal for a hot summer’s day: Salmon ceviche and martini with lots of olives.

During winters, I enjoy having: Hot chocolate and cheese toasties.

During the monsoons, I enjoy having: Chai and pakodas.

One tip on food you like to give the readers: Don’t diet, just eat small portions.

Kalki’s recipe for Tortilla Spanish Omelette 

Ingredients: 

4 tablespoons olive oil

5 potatoes (cut into thin round slices) 

1 onion (cut into thin round rings)

5 eggs (beaten)

Salt to taste 

Pepper to taste 

Method: Lightly heat oil in a non-stick pan, add the potato slices and sauté on a low flame till golden. Add the onion rings and sauté until transparent. Beat the eggs in a bowl. Add salt and pepper as per taste. Mix well. Pour the egg mixture on the potatoes and cook on a low flame till the omelette is done. Serve hot. 

