Cooking Up A Storm With Kalki Koechlin: 'I love mutton biryani'

Kalki Koechlin | Pic: Instagram/kalkikanmani

Kalki Koechlin is not a fussy eater. Her mantra is to eat everything you like but in moderation. In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, she shares her diet and food fundas. Excerpts:

First thing in the morning: I have a fruit. Usually an orange or apple.

My diet preference: I eat everything but mostly stick to vegetarian food on the weekdays and non-veg on the weekend. I find it hard to zone in on one favourite dish, I love mutton biryani. I relish a good fish grill in lemon sauce, palak paneer and baba ghanoush.

For breakfast I have: Muesli or poha or omelette.

My lunch is: Rice, dal and sabzi.

A must with my meals: I always include one big salad per day in one of my meals or as a snack.

My evening snack comprises of: Cashews, raisins and walnuts.

For dinner I have: Soup and a substantial salad with eggs and beetroot or tofu and noodles. Or we have non-wheat pasta with different sauces and a light salad. Sometimes we eat roast chicken or fish.

My favourite desserts are: Baked Basque cheesecake and mishti doi.

To keep fit: I regularly do a combination of yoga and Pilates and try to swim whenever I travel.

For health reasons, I consciously avoid: Maida and sugar.

I can cook really well: Quiche and apple pie.

My favourite cook in my family is: My mum. She makes incredible desserts and breads. Her Christmas chocolate log is impressive.

My childhood memory of food: Homemade ravioli.

For a romantic meal: I like cooking together with an open bottle of wine.

My favourite restaurants in Mumbai and abroad are: Americano and Britannia in Mumbai. And London’s New World for dimsums.

My favourite cuisine: Bengali, Japanese and French.

My comfort food: Burger and French fries.

I feel guilty after eating: The same.

The strangest combination of food I have tried: Bacon eggs and maple syrup on pancakes was new for me.

My favourite drink and beverage: Sweet lassi, gin and tonic.

One food and drink which is ideal for a hot summer’s day: Salmon ceviche and martini with lots of olives.

During winters, I enjoy having: Hot chocolate and cheese toasties.

During the monsoons, I enjoy having: Chai and pakodas.

One tip on food you like to give the readers: Don’t diet, just eat small portions.

Kalki’s recipe for Tortilla Spanish Omelette

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons olive oil

5 potatoes (cut into thin round slices)

1 onion (cut into thin round rings)

5 eggs (beaten)

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Method: Lightly heat oil in a non-stick pan, add the potato slices and sauté on a low flame till golden. Add the onion rings and sauté until transparent. Beat the eggs in a bowl. Add salt and pepper as per taste. Mix well. Pour the egg mixture on the potatoes and cook on a low flame till the omelette is done. Serve hot.