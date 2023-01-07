Cooking Up A Storm With Kalki Koechlin: 'I love mutton biryani'

Kalki Koechlin is not a fussy eater. Her mantra is to eat everything you like but in moderation. In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, she shares her diet and food fundas. Excerpts:
First thing in the morning: I have a fruit. Usually an orange or apple.
My diet preference: I eat everything but mostly stick to vegetarian food on the weekdays and non-veg on the weekend. I find it hard to zone in on one favourite dish, I love mutton biryani. I relish a good fish grill in lemon sauce, palak paneer and baba ghanoush.
For breakfast I have: Muesli or poha or omelette.
My lunch is: Rice, dal and sabzi.
A must with my meals: I always include one big salad per day in one of my meals or as a snack.
My evening snack comprises of: Cashews, raisins and walnuts.
For dinner I have: Soup and a substantial salad with eggs and beetroot or tofu and noodles. Or we have non-wheat pasta with different sauces and a light salad. Sometimes we eat roast chicken or fish.
My favourite desserts are: Baked Basque cheesecake and mishti doi.
To keep fit: I regularly do a combination of yoga and Pilates and try to swim whenever I travel.
For health reasons, I consciously avoid: Maida and sugar.
I can cook really well: Quiche and apple pie.
My favourite cook in my family is: My mum. She makes incredible desserts and breads. Her Christmas chocolate log is impressive.
My childhood memory of food: Homemade ravioli.
For a romantic meal: I like cooking together with an open bottle of wine.
My favourite restaurants in Mumbai and abroad are: Americano and Britannia in Mumbai. And London’s New World for dimsums.
My favourite cuisine: Bengali, Japanese and French.
My comfort food: Burger and French fries.
I feel guilty after eating: The same.
The strangest combination of food I have tried: Bacon eggs and maple syrup on pancakes was new for me.
My favourite drink and beverage: Sweet lassi, gin and tonic.
One food and drink which is ideal for a hot summer’s day: Salmon ceviche and martini with lots of olives.
During winters, I enjoy having: Hot chocolate and cheese toasties.
During the monsoons, I enjoy having: Chai and pakodas.
One tip on food you like to give the readers: Don’t diet, just eat small portions.
Kalki’s recipe for Tortilla Spanish Omelette
Ingredients:
4 tablespoons olive oil
5 potatoes (cut into thin round slices)
1 onion (cut into thin round rings)
5 eggs (beaten)
Salt to taste
Pepper to taste
Method: Lightly heat oil in a non-stick pan, add the potato slices and sauté on a low flame till golden. Add the onion rings and sauté until transparent. Beat the eggs in a bowl. Add salt and pepper as per taste. Mix well. Pour the egg mixture on the potatoes and cook on a low flame till the omelette is done. Serve hot.
