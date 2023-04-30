Cooking Up A Storm With Aditya Narayan: My biggest problem is how should I stay away from sugar

Aditya Narayan |

Aditya Narayan, who has crooned songs like Ji Huzoor (Shamshera), Mera Naam Kizie (Dil Bechara), Tattad Tattad (Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela), doesn’t snack between meals. He is very clear about the kind of food he likes and is a fitness freak. In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, he talks about his food fundas and more. Excerpts:

My dietary preference: Generally, I am a vegetarian in my everyday life. I eat eggs but globally, eggs are considered to be vegetarian food. I tried being a vegan for a year; it was great for my health but no fun so I went back to being a vegetarian. However, when I have to train for a music video, I include salmon in my diet, for a period of 10 to 12 weeks as it’s a very good source of protein. And on holidays, I indulge in a crab or lobster because I am a beach person. If I am in Andaman island, Goa or my favourite Maldives, I binge on sea food.

The first thing I have when I wake up is: Bulletproof coffee. It’s basically coffee with fat. I have my bulletproof coffee with MCT oil. It is extracted from coconuts. It’s supposed to be really good for your brain. I do intermittent fasting for 16 hours, especially when I want to look good for a music video.

My breakfast is: Fixed, I can eat this for the rest of my life. It’s almond toast with five to six whole eggs with cheese. I don’t exceed more than six whole eggs. Sometimes, I put white butter on my toast.

My lunch comprises of: Veggies, protein and some form of carbohydrates. I prefer rice-based food to rotis. I like bell peppers, broccoli, asparagus, corn and carrots. And sauteéd veggies with cottage cheese or some tofu.

My dinner is: Zoodles (zucchini noodles) or a vegan shake or a moong dal chilla.

My favourite desserts are: I love sugar. Meri zindagi ka nasha sugar hai! It’s like how people have drinks to forget their problems, I have sugar. I love desserts like gulab jamun, firni, kheer, rasmalai, waffles, nutella and pancakes. My biggest problem is how should I stay away from sugar… I have named my dog Sugar (winks).

My favourite cooks in the family are: My mother (Deepa) and wife (Shweta). My mother cooks amazing biryani while Shweta bakes excellent chocolate cake.

My favourite restaurants are: Urban Tadka. I’ve been eating there since I was in school from the age of 13. I love Mizu for sushi. I also love the food at Foo and Yazu. We went for our 10th anniversary to Trèsind for an eight course meal. Masala Library in BKC is interesting too.

My idea of a romantic meal: With Shweta in The Maldives, the hotel guys set up lights and a tambu with a dinner table by the beach. It’s really very beautiful. My wife does a lot of romantic things whereas now I have become a little boring. For the first Valentine’s Day after marriage, she lit candles, cooked and also ordered my favourite food. It made me very happy.

I am addicted to: The gym. My workouts comprise about 45 minutes weight training sessions. For cardio I primarily focus on cross training. When the weather is good, I cycle.

I can cook: Eggs in all their variations. Scrambled eggs are my specialty. Scrambled eggs with cheese cooked on a slow flame; you will go crazy if you have scrambled eggs made by me. I also know how to make sushi and cheesecake.

A few tips on food for the readers: The earlier you eat, the healthier you are. For breakfast and lunch, eat to your heart’s content but keep your dinner light. Don’t go on crash diets. Discipline in your food habits and gymming will make you feel and look good. People will compliment you and you will feel good from within.

Recipe for Scrambled Eggs

REPRESENTATIVE PIC | Pic: Pinterest

Ingredients:

3 eggs

1 tablespoon butter

1/4 cup milk

1 -2 cheese cubes (grated)

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Method: In a bowl, beat the eggs well. In a non-stick pan, lightly heat butter. Add milk and stir. Add the beaten eggs and stir gently on a low flame till the eggs are cooked. Switch off the flame and add salt and pepper as per taste. Gently mix. Garnish with grated cheese and serve hot with toast.