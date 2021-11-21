Cooking up a storm with Remo D’Souza: The ace director-choreographer shares his food fundas

Director-choreographer Remo D’Souza is known to judge dance reality shows. The ABCD series fame filmmaker has a penchant for creating out-of-the-box dance moves. However, as a foodie, his lunch box comprises simple fare. He shares his food fundas.

I begin my day with: A glass of water and some green tea.

My dietary preference: I am a non-vegetarian. I relish seafood the most.

My lunch comprises: Two rotis, a bowl of dal, some rice and a chicken dish.

An accompaniment I must have with my food: Yellow dal, I can’t live without it.

My Sunday lunch: I eat whatever my wife makes. It’s her choice.

For health reasons I eat: Lots of green vegetables.

For health reasons, I avoid: Oily stuff.

My evening snack: I have a green salad.

My dinner: At nights, I just have two rotis and chicken.

After my health issue recently: I follow a restricted diet, less oil, no red meat.

My favourite desserts: I love brownies and ice creams.

My fitness regime: It’s mostly cardio; I am not much into weights.

My favourite restaurants: In Mumbai, my favourite is Sammy Sosa. I love all their dishes. Abroad it is P.F.Chang. It serves excellent Chinese.

An eating experiment that wasn’t fun: Once, I tried Ostrich meat. It’s so heaty.

My favourite fruit is: Mango.

My favourite dish: Chhole bhature.

I dislike eating: Lauki, I hate it.

My favourite beverage: Coffee.

A childhood memory associated with food: I remember my mom would make sumptuous hot idlis and dosas early in the morning.

I binge on: Chocolates, especially Cadburys.

My culinary abilities: I am a great cook, I can cook everything.

My cooking disaster: Once I tried making a cake, I failed miserably.

My favourite cook in my family: My mom and dad, dad especially. My wife cooks great seafood, especially prawns.

My comfort food: Dal chawal and eggs.

The food item I think I look like: A chocobar (laughs)

I feel very guilty after having: Lots of chocolates.

My favourite spice: Lal mirch (red chilly).

My favourite kitchen appliance: Tawa (frying pan).

My idea of a romantic meal: Each time my wife cooks for me.

My favourite combination: Yellow dal with jeera rice.

Recipe For Yellow Dal

Ingredients

2 cups tur dal (washed 2-3times and soaked for 30 mins)

3 to 4 cups water (to cook the dal)

2 onions (peeled and finely chopped)

2-3 tomatoes (sliced finely)

1” ginger (chopped finely)

1” ginger (julienned)

4-5 pods garlic (peeled and finely chopped)

Salt to taste

1teaspoon turmeric powder

1-2 teaspoon Kashmiri red chilli powder

3 tablespoon ghee

1 stick cinnamon

2-3 cloves

1teaspoon cumin seeds

1teaspoon asafoetida

Few fresh curry leaves

2-3 green chillies (slit)

Finely chopped coriander leaves (to garnish)

2-3 lemon wedges

Method

Drain the water from the soaked dal. In a pressure cooker, add the dal and 3-4 cups of water. Add salt to taste, little ghee and turmeric powder. Cook for 3-4 whistles on medium flame. Cool. Check the consistency of the dal. Blend the dal with a blender till smooth. Boil the dal on medium gas till you get a fine aroma.

In a separate pan, heat one teaspoon ghee, add the chopped garlic and sauté for 2 minutes. Add cumin seeds, cinnamon, cloves and sauté for a few seconds. Add curry leaves, slit chillies and fry for a few seconds. Add asafoetida, chopped onions and chopped ginger and cook till transparent. Add the chopped tomatoes and cook till done. Add the red chilli powder and a little salt. Mix well. Add this to the boiling dal. Mix well. Boil for a few minutes. Adjust the salt to your taste. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and julienned ginger. Squeeze some lemon juice.

