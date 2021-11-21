e-Paper Get App

Entertainment

Updated on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 03:57 AM IST

Cooking up a storm with Remo D’Souza: The ace director-choreographer shares his food fundas

In this fortnightly column, we offer you an exclusive pass to the kitchen of one of your favourite celebrities and get the stars to reveal one secret recipe from their family cookbook to help you make the lockdown a bit more interesting!
Anita Raheja-Heena Agarwal
Director-choreographer Remo D’Souza is known to judge dance reality shows. The ABCD series fame filmmaker has a penchant for creating out-of-the-box dance moves. However, as a foodie, his lunch box comprises simple fare. He shares his food fundas.

I begin my day with: A glass of water and some green tea.

My dietary preference: I am a non-vegetarian. I relish seafood the most.

My lunch comprises: Two rotis, a bowl of dal, some rice and a chicken dish.

An accompaniment I must have with my food: Yellow dal, I can’t live without it.

My Sunday lunch: I eat whatever my wife makes. It’s her choice.

For health reasons I eat: Lots of green vegetables.

For health reasons, I avoid: Oily stuff.

My evening snack: I have a green salad.

My dinner: At nights, I just have two rotis and chicken.

After my health issue recently: I follow a restricted diet, less oil, no red meat.

My favourite desserts: I love brownies and ice creams.

My fitness regime: It’s mostly cardio; I am not much into weights.

My favourite restaurants: In Mumbai, my favourite is Sammy Sosa. I love all their dishes. Abroad it is P.F.Chang. It serves excellent Chinese.

An eating experiment that wasn’t fun: Once, I tried Ostrich meat. It’s so heaty.

My favourite fruit is: Mango.

My favourite dish: Chhole bhature.

I dislike eating: Lauki, I hate it.

My favourite beverage: Coffee.

A childhood memory associated with food: I remember my mom would make sumptuous hot idlis and dosas early in the morning.

I binge on: Chocolates, especially Cadburys.

My culinary abilities: I am a great cook, I can cook everything.

My cooking disaster: Once I tried making a cake, I failed miserably.

My favourite cook in my family: My mom and dad, dad especially. My wife cooks great seafood, especially prawns.

My comfort food: Dal chawal and eggs.

The food item I think I look like: A chocobar (laughs)

I feel very guilty after having: Lots of chocolates.

My favourite spice: Lal mirch (red chilly).

My favourite kitchen appliance: Tawa (frying pan).

My idea of a romantic meal: Each time my wife cooks for me.

My favourite combination: Yellow dal with jeera rice.

Recipe For Yellow Dal

Ingredients

2 cups tur dal (washed 2-3times and soaked for 30 mins)

3 to 4 cups water (to cook the dal)

2 onions (peeled and finely chopped)

2-3 tomatoes (sliced finely)

1” ginger (chopped finely)

1” ginger (julienned)

4-5 pods garlic (peeled and finely chopped)

Salt to taste

1teaspoon turmeric powder

1-2 teaspoon Kashmiri red chilli powder

3 tablespoon ghee

1 stick cinnamon

2-3 cloves

1teaspoon cumin seeds

1teaspoon asafoetida

Few fresh curry leaves

2-3 green chillies (slit)

Finely chopped coriander leaves (to garnish)

2-3 lemon wedges

Method

Drain the water from the soaked dal. In a pressure cooker, add the dal and 3-4 cups of water. Add salt to taste, little ghee and turmeric powder. Cook for 3-4 whistles on medium flame. Cool. Check the consistency of the dal. Blend the dal with a blender till smooth. Boil the dal on medium gas till you get a fine aroma.

In a separate pan, heat one teaspoon ghee, add the chopped garlic and sauté for 2 minutes. Add cumin seeds, cinnamon, cloves and sauté for a few seconds. Add curry leaves, slit chillies and fry for a few seconds. Add asafoetida, chopped onions and chopped ginger and cook till transparent. Add the chopped tomatoes and cook till done. Add the red chilli powder and a little salt. Mix well. Add this to the boiling dal. Mix well. Boil for a few minutes. Adjust the salt to your taste. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and julienned ginger. Squeeze some lemon juice.

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 03:57 AM IST
