Eid 2021: Zayed Khan shares his mom, Zarine Khan’s, special Mutton Biryani recipe

Eid is celebrated with much aplomb in Sanjay Khan's household, but now because of the pandemic, the mood is sombre. But prayers and a spread of delicious dishes is still on the cards.
Speaking about the celebration, Sanjay Khan’s son, actor Zayed Khan, says, “It is believed that during the holy month of Ramadan the Quran was revealed to the holy prophet Mohammad. During this month all believers adhere to fasting for self-reflection and self-discipline.
“At the end of the fast after spotting the crescent moon believers celebrate Eid. People celebrate the triumph of sacrifice and come together to celebrate humanity and the abundance that the almighty has showered them with by first praying and being thankful for all that has been given.I wish my fellow believers Eid Mubarak and may the almighty above protect them through these trying times.”
Speaking about his favourite Eid dish, Zayesd says, “My favourite is Mutton Biryani from my mother Zarine Khan’s collection.”
Here, Zayed shares the recipe for the Mutton Biryani, which is served with accompaniments like Onion Salad, Raita and Mirchi Fry.
Mutton Biryani
(Mutton pilaf)
Serves: 8
Ingredients:
3 tbsp oil
1 kg meat
2 tbsp ginger-garlic paste
3 tsp red chilli (lal mirch) powder
1 tsp turmeric (haldi) powder
½ kg yoghurt (dahi)
1 ½ lemons, juiced
1 ½ kg onions, sliced
1 ½ kg tomatoes, chopped
4 large potatoes, halved
4 cardamoms (elaichi)
4 cloves (laung)
1 inch cinnamon stick (dalchini)
A pinch of saffron (zaffran)
1 tsp milk
1 tsp garam masala powder
1 kg cooked rice
Salt to taste
Method:
1. Wash the meat well and marinate with garlic-ginger paste, red chilli powder, turmeric, yoghurt, lemon juice, and salt as per taste. Leave the meat to marinate for an hour.
2. In a pan, add oil and fry the sliced onions until light golden brown, along with cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon for added flavour (do not let the onions become dark brown).
3. When the onions are golden brown, remove from the pain and crush by hand. Put the remaining oil left in the pan into the marinated meat.
4. Add the chopped tomatoes and the crushed onions to the meat. Mix well and put on a high flame until the meat mixture comes to a boil. Then close the lid and leave to simmer for about 45 minutes.
5. Fry the potatoes with salt till they turn golden brown and keep aside.
6. When the meat is cooked, add the fried potatoes (do not pour any water into the meat: Allow it to cook in the tomato, yoghurt and meat juices itself).
7. In another pan spread the cooked white rice on the base, then place the meat over it and repeat the layering till all the meat and rice is used.
8. Sprinkle some garam masala and a little bit of saffron mixed in milk over the last layer and cook on slow fire for 15 minutes. To serve the biryani, dig the ladle right into the pan and bring out the rice in layers so that the separation is visible on the serving dish.
Onion Kachumbar Salad
(Onion Salad)
Ingredients
Onions, finely cut into roundels
15 mint (pudina) leaves
2 green chillies
½ tsp red chilli (lal mirch) powder
1 tbsp vinegar or lemon juice
Salt to taste
Method
Cut the onions, add salt as per taste and leave for half an hour. Then wash the onions to remove all the salt. Drain the water and keep aside. Cut mint leaves, green chillies and mix with the onions. Add red chilli powder, and a pinch of salt. And vinegar or the juice of one large lemon and serve.
(Note: Add finely chopped tomatoes if desired.)
Raita
(Whipped Spiced Yoghurt)
Ingredients:
1 small onion, chopped
1 small tomato, chopped
1 small cucumber, chopped
1 green chilli, chopped
½ kg yoghurt (dahi)
Salt to taste
For garnish:
1 tsp cumin (jeera) powder
½ tsp red chilli (lal mirch) powder
1 tbsp coriander (dhania pata), chopped
Method:
Beat the yoghurt and add all the ingredients, salt as per taste and mix well. Sprinkle cumin powder, red chilli powder, and fresh coriander on top.
Full Mirchi Fry
(Fried whole green chillis)
Ingredients:
250 gm green chillies
1 tsp dry coriander powder
Salt to taste
Oil for frying
Method:
Slit the green chillies halfway, and fill each with salt and dry coriander powder, and leave for 15 minutes to marinate. Fry just before serving.
(Zarine Khan is a much avowed gourmet cook with a coffee table cookbook to her credit)
