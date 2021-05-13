Eid 2021: Zayed Khan shares his mom, Zarine Khan’s, special Mutton Biryani recipe

1. Wash the meat well and marinate with garlic-ginger paste, red chilli powder, turmeric, yoghurt, lemon juice, and salt as per taste. Leave the meat to marinate for an hour.

2. In a pan, add oil and fry the sliced onions until light golden brown, along with cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon for added flavour (do not let the onions become dark brown).

3. When the onions are golden brown, remove from the pain and crush by hand. Put the remaining oil left in the pan into the marinated meat.

4. Add the chopped tomatoes and the crushed onions to the meat. Mix well and put on a high flame until the meat mixture comes to a boil. Then close the lid and leave to simmer for about 45 minutes.

5. Fry the potatoes with salt till they turn golden brown and keep aside.

6. When the meat is cooked, add the fried potatoes (do not pour any water into the meat: Allow it to cook in the tomato, yoghurt and meat juices itself).

7. In another pan spread the cooked white rice on the base, then place the meat over it and repeat the layering till all the meat and rice is used.

8. Sprinkle some garam masala and a little bit of saffron mixed in milk over the last layer and cook on slow fire for 15 minutes. To serve the biryani, dig the ladle right into the pan and bring out the rice in layers so that the separation is visible on the serving dish.