Eid al-Fitr 2021: Time for moon sighting in Mumbai

Eid al-Fitr is also known as "The Festival of Breaking the Fast" or "Eid". It is a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims around the world. Eid brings about the end of the fasting of Ramadan. During Ramadan, Muslims have to fast for a month from dawn to sunset. The day of the celebration of Eid varies by locality as the date for it is based on when the religious authorities sight the New Moon.

History of Eid al-Fitr

The origin of Eid al-Fitr started with the Islamic prophet Muhammad. According to certain traditions, these festivals were initiated in Medina after the migration of Muhammad from Mecca.

Moon Sighting Highlights:

The crescent moon was not sighted on Tuesday evening, May 11.

Therefore, Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on Thursday, May 13.

May 13 will be celebrated as Eid and it will mark the ending of Ramadan.

Traditionally, Eid al-Fitr begins at sunset on the night of the first sighting of the crescent moon. If the moon is not observed immediately after the 29th day of the previous lunar month, then the holiday is celebrated the following day.

Rituals and celebrations:

Fasting is forbidden on the day of Eid and a specific prayer is nominated for this day. Usually, a prayer is performed in an open field or hall in congregation. However, social distancing has to be practiced during this era of Coronavirus. Money is paid to the poor and needy as an obligatory act of charity before performing the Eid prayer. Special dishes like Lachcha or sivayyan, a dish of fine toasted sweet vermicelli noodles with milk and dried fruit are made to celebrate.