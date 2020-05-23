Eid al-Fitr 2020: WhatsApp messages and images for you to send to your loved ones

Muslims all over the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr at the end of the holy month of Ramadan. In short, Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan and the beginning of the next month -- Shawwal -- in the Islamic calendar.

In the holy month, Muslims observe fast and do not eat or drink anything from sunrise to sunset. In the evening, the people break their fasts and share meals with their loved ones. The Muslims also introspect, pray and do charity in Ramadan.

However, to celebrate Eid al-Fitr this year, here are some WhatsApp messages and images for you to send to your loved ones on this auspicious day.