Eid al-Fitr 2020: WhatsApp messages and images for you to send to your loved ones

Muslims all over the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr at the end of the holy month of Ramadan. In short, Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan and the beginning of the next month -- Shawwal -- in the Islamic calendar.
In the holy month, Muslims observe fast and do not eat or drink anything from sunrise to sunset. In the evening, the people break their fasts and share meals with their loved ones. The Muslims also introspect, pray and do charity in Ramadan.
However, to celebrate Eid al-Fitr this year, here are some WhatsApp messages and images for you to send to your loved ones on this auspicious day.
Gulf countries like UAE, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain, along with Saudi Arabia are celebrating Eid al-Fitr on Sunday.
However, in India it will be celebrated on Monday, May 25. But again, it depends on the sighting of the moon. If the Shawwal moon is sighted on eve of May 23, India too shall celebrate Eid on Sunday.
However, in Kerala, the Muslim clerics have confirmed that Eid will be celebrated on Sunday. According to ANI, people are celebrating Eid in Ladakh today. "The moon was sighted in Kargil yesterday so we are celebrating Eid in Ladakh today. Due to COVID-19 outbreak, we will be offering prayers at our homes," a local was quoted as saying by the news agency.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)