Cooking Up A Storm with Krishna Shroff: Tiger Shroff's sister reveals her biggest food secrets

Krishna Shroff is a fitness freak and foodie, just like her brother Tiger Shroff. When it comes to fitness, Jackie Shroff’s daughter enjoys workouts that usually last between 45 mins to an hour. We caught up with her to get to know her food fundas.

The first thing I have in the morning is: A glass of hot water with lemon.

My favourite dishes in non-veg fare are: Seafood is my absolute favourite!

For breakfast, I have: Scrambled eggs on buttered toast.

For lunch, I have: Steak and veggies.

A must with my meals is: I love a balance of greens along with anything I eat.

My evening snack is: A bowl of mixed fruit or dark chocolate with black coffee.

For dinner, I have: Some source of lean protein, usually fish or eggs.

My favourite desserts are: I don’t have much of a sweet tooth, but if I had to choose, I love Nutella straight out of the jar!

For health reasons, I consciously avoid: Processed foods as well as sugar as much as possible.

I can cook: My foods are all super basic and don’t tend to have a whole lot of masala/flavour to them, so my cooking is extremely simple. I don’t use anything past pepper, a little bit of salt, some olive oil or butter, and maybe lemon in anything I cook like chicken, fish, etc.

I remember a cooking disaster: I once came home super hungry but tired too and fell asleep while the rice was cooking on the stove. The fire alarm woke me up, and the rice became a big block of charcoal.

My favourite cook in my family: My dad is a great cook! In fact, he wanted to be a chef before getting into the movies. He cooks all kinds of food, but I think the fact that he enjoys it so much and cooks for us with so much enthusiasm and love honestly makes the food taste better.

My most memorable meal: It was with my brother Tiger during our childhood. Both of us are such foodies! We’re not very picky when it comes to food, so we’ve tried and tested anything new and local depending on wherever in the world we are.

For Tiger, I have cooked: Only breakfast. Pancakes and eggs.

Food Tiger and I like to share: We both love Japanese cuisine! It’s always our go-to anytime we plan to eat out, so 99 per cent of the time, sushi it is!

One food-related fact about Tiger: He can’t cook, not even eggs!

My childhood memory of food: I was obsessed with ketchup! I would eat it with everything and sometimes even plain out of a bowl.

For a romantic meal: I like going out. I love getting ready for date night, but I also love staying in with a bottle of wine and a movie while we eat. If anyone is making an effort to cook for me, any food/cuisine goes (smiles).

My favourite restaurants in Mumbai and abroad are: I love San: Qi at Four Seasons in Mumbai. There’s so much variety of food, and it’s all delicious! Plus, the restaurant is beautiful too. The best meal I’ve had abroad is Nusret Steakhouse since I look for a good steak or Zuma for its vibe and the amazing food/drinks menu!

My favourite cuisines are: Japanese, Italian, and Indian.

My comfort food is: Pizza, pizza, pizza!

While travelling, the most exotic / weirdest food I have had: Bangkok is known for its street food. They have these little stalls that sell all sorts of bugs and creepy crawlies to eat… I’ve tried a cricket there once. It wasn’t too bad, but I don’t think I’d do it again.

My favourite drink and beverage: I love good champagne or red wine.

A good food tip: I’m big on not depriving my body of anything it craves. If your body is craving something, it’s telling you that it’s lacking in certain nutrients. Plus, it’s important to have a healthy balance with food without restricting yourself too much because it’s hard to stay consistent that way.

My favourite food: Pasta in a classic Alfredo sauce with garlic, onion, broccoli, and chicken.

Classic Cheesy Alfredo Pasta Recipe:

-1 packet of pasta (I like to use either penne or fusilli).

-1 entire clove of finely chopped garlic

-4 onions

-1 entire broccoli

-3 chicken breasts chopped into cubes

-1 fresh green chilli finely chopped

-Salt and pepper to taste

-I don’t make the pasta sauce myself, so a bottle of classic Alfredo sauce works great!

Method:

Saute onions in a pan with olive oil.

Throw the garlic, onion, broccoli, green chilli, and chicken (once the onion turns a golden-brown colour) and mix well.

Add your salt and pepper to taste here. Add your boiled pasta into the mix, add a dollop of butter, and finally, stir in the pasta sauce, and that’s it!

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 01:30 AM IST