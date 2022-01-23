e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 05:51 AM IST

Cooking Up A Storm with Taapsee Pannu: The Looop Lapeta actress gets candid about her favourite dishes

In this fortnightly column, we offer you an exclusive pass to the kitchen of one of your favourite celebrities and get the stars to reveal one secret recipe from their family cookbook
Anita Raheja-Heena Agarwal
Pic: Instagram/taapsee

What can Taapsee cook best? She says, “Nothing! I can only eat.” Her worst kitchen disaster is trying to make a cup of tea. She admits gleefully, “It was so bad that I never drank tea after that.” Her next film, Looop Lapeta, is set to release on Netflix on February 4. Let us take a look at some of her favourite foods.

First thing I have in the morning: Almonds, walnuts and figs with a litre of water.

I am a non-vegetarian: But not a hardcore one. I enjoy my vegetarian meals as well.

In non-vegetarian cuisine: I enjoy all kinds of meat.

In vegetarian cuisine: I enjoy North Indian food. I am a huge fan of matar paneer made at home. I enjoy street food, especially chole bhature, aloo tikki and the chaats that Delhi is famous for.

For breakfast: I have a glass of carrot juice mixed with beetroot and gooseberry, an omelette made of egg whites, some gluten-free bread and hash browns. I also enjoy pav bhaji with gluten-free bread.

My lunch is: Not really fixed. I can go with any cuisine. I avoid rotis and yogurt. Basically, I have dal and sabzi.

An accompaniment I must have with my meals: Salad. I like having tomatoes, lettuce and spring onions.

For health reasons I eat: Lots of green vegetables.

In the evenings: I generally snack on poha if I am hungry. Since I have an early dinner, I don’t have high tea food.

My dinner: I like to finish between seven and eight, so I have a small helping of rice with dal and a chicken dish.

My favourite dessert: Cakes. I commit the sin of eating cakes once a week. I love tiramisu!

My fitness regime: I like to swim and play squash instead of gymming.

A childhood memory connected to food: Chole bhature and it’s still one of my favourites because you get the best in Delhi where I grew up.

I binge on: Spicy and fried stuff.

I cannot cook: To save my life. I can make good Maggi, but I like it the way I make it.

My favourite cook: All the cooks of the restaurants I frequent. My mom makes amazing food, and so does my chachi.

For a romantic meal: French cuisine is perfect.

I think, as far as my temperament goes: I am like water. It heats very quickly, at the same time cools also fast. And water takes the shape of the surroundings easily.

My favourite fruit is: Watermelon.

My favourite spice: Green chilli.

My favourite beverage: Fresh juice.

My favourite kitchen appliance is: A juicer.

My favourite dish: Chole bhature or gol gappe (panipuri),

My childhood memory of food: As a kid, I was a huge fan of potatoes. I loved potatoes in any form, be it French fries or aloo gobi.

Maggi noodles (Taapsee style)

Ingredients:

1 packet Maggi

1 cup water

1 tsp ghee

2 finely chopped green chillies (or as per taste)

1 packet Maggi masala (tastemaker)

Method:

In a heavy-bottomed pan, take 1 cup of water.

Add ghee.

Once the water boils, add chopped green chillies and Maggi masala and mix well.

Add the noodles and cook on a low flame mixing at regular intervals.

Let the water evaporate completely,

It has to be completely dry.

Serve hot.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 05:51 AM IST
