Cooking Up A Storm with Taapsee Pannu: The Looop Lapeta actress gets candid about her favourite dishes

What can Taapsee cook best? She says, “Nothing! I can only eat.” Her worst kitchen disaster is trying to make a cup of tea. She admits gleefully, “It was so bad that I never drank tea after that.” Her next film, Looop Lapeta, is set to release on Netflix on February 4. Let us take a look at some of her favourite foods.

First thing I have in the morning: Almonds, walnuts and figs with a litre of water.

I am a non-vegetarian: But not a hardcore one. I enjoy my vegetarian meals as well.

In non-vegetarian cuisine: I enjoy all kinds of meat.

In vegetarian cuisine: I enjoy North Indian food. I am a huge fan of matar paneer made at home. I enjoy street food, especially chole bhature, aloo tikki and the chaats that Delhi is famous for.

For breakfast: I have a glass of carrot juice mixed with beetroot and gooseberry, an omelette made of egg whites, some gluten-free bread and hash browns. I also enjoy pav bhaji with gluten-free bread.

My lunch is: Not really fixed. I can go with any cuisine. I avoid rotis and yogurt. Basically, I have dal and sabzi.

An accompaniment I must have with my meals: Salad. I like having tomatoes, lettuce and spring onions.

For health reasons I eat: Lots of green vegetables.

In the evenings: I generally snack on poha if I am hungry. Since I have an early dinner, I don’t have high tea food.

My dinner: I like to finish between seven and eight, so I have a small helping of rice with dal and a chicken dish.

My favourite dessert: Cakes. I commit the sin of eating cakes once a week. I love tiramisu!

My fitness regime: I like to swim and play squash instead of gymming.

A childhood memory connected to food: Chole bhature and it’s still one of my favourites because you get the best in Delhi where I grew up.

I binge on: Spicy and fried stuff.

I cannot cook: To save my life. I can make good Maggi, but I like it the way I make it.

My favourite cook: All the cooks of the restaurants I frequent. My mom makes amazing food, and so does my chachi.

For a romantic meal: French cuisine is perfect.

I think, as far as my temperament goes: I am like water. It heats very quickly, at the same time cools also fast. And water takes the shape of the surroundings easily.

My favourite fruit is: Watermelon.

My favourite spice: Green chilli.

My favourite beverage: Fresh juice.

My favourite kitchen appliance is: A juicer.

My favourite dish: Chole bhature or gol gappe (panipuri),

My childhood memory of food: As a kid, I was a huge fan of potatoes. I loved potatoes in any form, be it French fries or aloo gobi.

Maggi noodles (Taapsee style)

Representative pic

Ingredients:

1 packet Maggi

1 cup water

1 tsp ghee

2 finely chopped green chillies (or as per taste)

1 packet Maggi masala (tastemaker)

Method:

In a heavy-bottomed pan, take 1 cup of water.

Add ghee.

Once the water boils, add chopped green chillies and Maggi masala and mix well.

Add the noodles and cook on a low flame mixing at regular intervals.

Let the water evaporate completely,

It has to be completely dry.

Serve hot.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 05:51 AM IST