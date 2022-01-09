Cooking Up A Storm with Esha Deol Takhtani: The Bollywood actress shares her favourite food choices and more

Life has never been a cakewalk for Esha Deol Takhtani. But she thinks otherwise. She opines that ups and downs are part and parcel of everyone’s life. The actress who has worked with Ajay Devgn in more than half a dozen films will, after a long gap, face the camera with him once again in the web series Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness. There is no fixed recipe for professional success, but she has found a much-loved and successful recipe in the kitchen. Excerpts:

First thing I have in the morning: Hot water followed by black coffee.

I relish: Rasam rice.

For breakfast, I have: A smoothie bowl with berries/ avocado/ granola and banana in almond milk.

Around 11 am: If I am hungry, I eat papaya.

My lunch is: Simple – rice, dal and sabzi.

A must-have with my meals: Salad.

My evening snack is: A protein shake or an avocado with lime on it.

For dinner, I have: Same as lunch or soup /vegetable cutlet and salad.

My favourite dessert is: Chocolate mousse.

To keep fit, I do: 1 hour 20 min cardio followed by weights.

For health reasons, I consciously avoid: Anything toxic.

The dish I can cook very well: Goan prawn curry for my family.

One cooking disaster you remember: I overbaked a cake.

My favourite cook in my family is, and they make the best:

My BFF chef Chinu Vaze. Everything she makes is yummy.

My childhood memory of food: Idli, dosa on repeat for breakfast.

The vegetable or fruit I think I resemble: Beetroot because I go red easily.

My favourite restaurants in Mumbai and abroad are: Chin Chin Chu and Sampan Kitchen Garden.

My favourite cuisine: South Indian all the way.

My comfort food is: Khichdi.

I feel guilty after eating: Too much.

While travelling, the weirdest food I have had: Never had but have seen stuff on the streets of Bangkok.

My favourite drink and beverage: Sparkling water.

One tip on food you like to give your readers: Avoid milk and sugar.

Esha’s favourite Goan Prawn Curry recipe:

Ingredients:

500 gms prawns

200 ml Coconut milk

2 tbsp Goan bottle masala

1 tsp white vinegar

2 medium-sized onions (finely chopped)

2 medium-sized tomatoes (made into a purée)

2 to 3 pieces of kokum

3-4 green chillies slit green chillies (or as per taste)

Juice of 1 lime

Salt to taste

Method:

Clean, devein and wash the prawns. Marinate the prawns in Goan bottle masala with a bit of vinegar.

Let it marinate overnight.

Heat about 4 to 5 tbsp oil in a non-stick pan and lightly sauté the prawns and keep aside.

For the Gravy:

In the same oil, sauté the onions till they turn transparent and add tomato purée to it.

Cool the gravy and then add the coconut milk, stir continuously and let it come to a slight boil.

Add kokum, salt, slit green chillies and prawns to it.

Mix gently, cover and cook on a low flame for a few minutes till the prawns are well coated with the gravy.

Add lime juice as per taste. Serve hot with rice or rotis.

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 05:33 AM IST