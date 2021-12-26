Cooking up a storm with Karan Deol: Sunny Deol's son shares how you can be a foodie and fitness freak too

First thing in the morning I have: Lemon and honey in warm water and five almonds followed by porridge.

I am basically: A non-vegetarian, and my favourite dish is chicken curry and rice. I also enjoy butter chicken.

For breakfast: I have: porridge

Around 11 am: I have a protein shake.

The supplements I take: I don’t take any supplements. I just have a vegan protein powder.

One thing which is a must with my meals: Roti.

My evening snack is: Green vegetable juice with eggs.

For dinner, I have: Grilled fish with vegetables.

I can cook: A little bit. I can make an omelette or bake a cake. I can bake a good cake.

To keep fit: I work out for two hours in the morning. It is a mix of weight training and boxing, but gradually I plan to work out twice a day.

For health reasons: I consciously avoid cookies.

Any cooking disaster: Once I overcooked the eggs

My favourite cook in my family: My dadi. She makes yummy aloo ka paratha, sarson ka saag and makki di roti.

A childhood memory associated with food: Pizza.

For a romantic meal: I would take the person to a South Indian restaurant.

The fruit I think I resemble: Blueberries.

My favourite restaurants in Mumbai are: Peshawari, Izumi and Royal China.

My favourite cuisine: Italian, Japanese and South Indian

My comfort food is: Pizza.

I feel guilty after eating: Desserts. The desserts I relish are chocolates, cakes, brownies and cookies.

The one new food I have tried: Siddu in Manali.

My most favourite food: Aloo ka paratha.

My favourite drink: Coconut water and fresh lime soda sweet.

My favourite vegetable: Broccoli.

My favourite fruit: Chikoo.

One tip on food for our readers: Keep it simple and try to avoid carbs.

Karan’s recipe for Aloo ka Paratha

* 2 potatoes (boiled and smashed)

* 1/2 teaspoon red chilli powder

* 1 tablespoon coriander leaves (chopped finely)

* 2 tablespoon onion (chopped finely)

* salt as required

* 1/2 teaspoon garam masala powder

* 1 tablespoon ghee

For the dough

* 1 cup wheat flour

* 1/2 cup water

* 1 tbsp ghee

Method

First, make a stiff dough. Keep aside. Now make the stuffing. Add the chopped onion, coriander, red chilli powder, salt to taste, and garam masala. Mix well. Make equal from the dough. Roll out a small chapati and add the stuffing in the centre of the chapati. Gather all the ends and make a round ball. Now roll out a paratha. Heat a tawa. Roast the paratha on one side and cook it on medium heat. Turn over the paratha and add a bit of ghee. Now turn the other side and similarly add some ghee. Let it cook till crisp. Serve hot with curd, chopped onions and pickle.

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 07:12 AM IST