Cooking Up A Storm With Adah Sharma: I Have Enticed Many Boys With My Phenomenal Cooking Skills   

Adah Sharma | Pic: Instagram/adah_ki_adah

Adah Sharma is a fun loving foodie. She believes in eating right and enjoys her favourite dishes with relish. The Free Press Journal caught up with The Kerala Story actress for an exclusive chat about her food fundas. Excerpts:

First thing I have in the morning: One litre water. I skip breakfast and eat lunch directly. I enjoy keeping my stomach empty in the mornings, my brain seems more active that way.

My dietary preference: I am a pure vegetarian actually vegan now and my favourite is South Indian food. I relish avial, curd rice and sambhar. I now have curd made from almond or coconut milk.

Read Also Cooking Up A Storm With Arjun Bijlani: I feel guilty after eating vada pav

For breakfast I have: Lunch. And if I have both breakfast and lunch, I feel I have had two lunches. Sometimes I have idli, dosa or brown poha. If I’ve woken up early for a shoot, then I eat a lot.

A must with my meals: Rice! I must have rice at least twice a day. I have brown unpolished rice. It has a lot of fibre, my diet is high on carbs and fibre. I’m an active person and I enjoy being happy so I need carbs.

In the evening I like to snack on: Bhel or chaat. I enjoy home made salad bhel, it has kurmura, chickpeas, sprouts, pomegranate, spinach leaves and imli chutney.

For dinner I have: Rice, dal, bhaji or khichdi.

To keep fit: Stay happy and positive. My skin, hair and body glow when I’m very happy. I work out daily; since I eat like eight wrestlers, I work out like eight wrestlers!

My favourite desserts are: The list is endless! I can’t resist sweets, especially when it has chocolate in it!

Read Also Cooking Up A Storm With Aditya Narayan: My biggest problem is how should I stay away from sugar

I want to give up: On desserts just to see if I have the will power.

My favourite cuisines are: I like any cuisine without onions and spice. I love bland food.

I can cook: I make excellent sizzlers! I have enticed a lot of boys with my phenomenal cooking skills.

My favourite cook in the world is: My grandmother! She makes a 10 course meal every Sunday when I go to visit her. She is the best cook in the world.

My favourite food as a child: I used to dip pizza in pav bhaji, it was my favourite. I tried it last week as well and I am not a child anymore, but it's still yummy.

My idea of a romantic meal: The company I’m dining with matters when we go out to a restaurant. Not the food. Lots of junk food in a movie theatre.

My favourite restaurants: My kitchen at home since I am always travelling and eating in hotels.

My favourite fruits are: Grapes and mangoes.

My favourite beverage is: Orange juice, made from real oranges not the packaged one.

My all time favourite dish is and will always be: Pizza. I don’t eat cheese. So without cheese without onions but with lots of vegetables and extra corn.

I can make: Very good desiccated coconut ladoos with cocoa powder, dates and dry fruit.

Coconut Ladoos Recipe

REPRESENTATIVE PIC | Pic: Pinterest

Ingredients:

1/2 cup cocoa powder

1 cup desiccated coconut

1 cup seedless dates

1/2 cup dry fruits (almonds, cashews and pistachios)

3 to 4 tablespoons desiccated coconut (to coat the ladoos)

Method: In a pan dry roast the almonds, cashews and pistachios on a low flame for a few minutes. Keep aside and cool. Coarsely grind the nuts. Chop and blend the dates. In a bowl, mix cocoa powder, one cup desiccated coconut, dates and dry fruits. Mix well to form a dough-like mixture. To make the ladoos, coat them with desiccated coconut and refrigerate them for sometime.