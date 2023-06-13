Controversial Poster Of Alt Balaji's Gandii Baat Goes Viral, Netizens Bash Ektaa Kapoor For Mocking 'Goddess Lakshmi' |

OTT shows seem to pushing the envelope in terms of storylines and plots, and there are a lot of taboo and sensitive topics being dealt with on the platform. The show Gandii Baat, exploring eroticism in rural India, is a perfect example of this. However, the series which streams on ALT Balaji is receiving backlash for its controversial poster.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Twitter users have pointed out that the thumbnail for the show’s sixth season features a woman wearing bold Indian attire in a shush pose with a lotus near her waist and two peacocks on the sides. A section of netizens stated that it is similar to that of Goddess Lakshmi, who is seated on a lotus.

Read Also Nikah Pictures Of Gehana Vasisth Arrested In Mumbai Porn Film Case Go Viral

One user wrote, “ALT Balaji belongs to Ektaa Kapoor, Balaji is present in the name itself, but the work is completely opposite, soft porn is served in it, if you are not satisfied with that, then created a similar thumbnail like Goddess Lakshmi, but a dirty woman was made to sit on the lotus. Do I find it objectionable only or do all of you also have objections??”

Many took to Twitter and expressed their disappointment over the thumbnail.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Free Press Journal couldn't verify the authenticity of these claims.

While the Twitter user has named Ektaa Kapoor, it was reported earlier this year that the television czarina and her mother Shobha have stepped down as the head of ALT Balaji. The company announced that Vivek Koka has been appointed as the new Chief Business Officer.

Controversial and popular at the same time, the show is currently streaming its seventh season and has been directed by Sachin Mohite. Each episode features an eroticism-themed story from rural India. It also streams on Jio Cinema.