Ektaa Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor step down as head of Alt Balaji; new team announced

Ektaa Kapoor | File Photo

Ektaa Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor have stepped down as the head of OTT platform Alt Balaji, the digital entertainment platform officially made the announcement on Friday.

Ektaa wished the team good luck as she welcomed the new management.

A statement, shared by Ektaa on Instagram, read, "While the process of stepping down started last year, Alt Balaji now has a new team to take over. This decision is a strategic one to focus on other ventures. The company is pleased to announce that Vivek Koka has been appointed as the new Chief Business Officer of Alt Balaji."

"Under Mr. Koka's leadership, Alt Balaji aims to follow their footsteps and continue its strong track record of delivering high-quality, original content to its audiences," it further read.

Along with sharing the post, Ektaa wrote, "Good luck team #alt !!!! ♥️🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿!!!! Will always share ur posts n lend any support needed !!! Let’s welcome the new management."

Moments after she shared the statement, actress Sonam Kapoor commented, "You’re the best .. love you ❤️"

Sussanne Khan wrote, "To greater conquests my friend full power to you and @altbalaji to grow bigger n stronger."

Alt Balaji was founded in 2017 by Ektaa Kapoor. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Balaji Telefilms Ltd.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)