 Confused Sara Ali Khan Watches Elderly Man Turn Protective For Her By Snatching Phones From Paps & Shielding Her (VIDEO)
Sara Ali Khan recently visited a salon in Mumbai, where she was spotted by paps on her way in. While being clicked, an elderly man stepped in to protect her. Sara appeared confused as the man snatched the phones of the paps and shielded her from the cameras. She gave a surprised look as she continued walking into the building for her salon visit.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 07:41 PM IST
Photo Via Viral Bhayani

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, who made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath alongside the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, recently visited a salon in Mumbai. As the actress made her way to the salon, she was spotted by paparazzi. While being clicked, an elderly man stepped in to protect her.

Dressed in a white tank top and a pair of blue denim cargo pants, Sara looked confused as the elderly man was seen snatching the phones of the paparazzi and shielding her from the cameras. The actress gave a surprised look to the paps as continued to walk inside the building for her salon visit.

Check out the video:

Sara is currently rumoured to be in a relationship with Arjun Pratap Bajwa, an assistant director and model, who is also a politician. The duo grabbed eyeballs after they were spotted taking a trip to Kedarnath together. The actress is yet to confirm or deny the dating rumours.

Arjun is the son of politician Fateh Jang Singh Bajwa. He has also assisted Prabhu Deva in the 2015 film Singh is Bliing, starring Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Lara Dutta and Kay Kay Menon.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan, which premiered on Amazon Prime Videos in March 2024.

Next, she will be seen in Metro In Dino, which is the sequel to Anurag Basu's acclaimed 2007 film Life In A Metro. The film also features an ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, among others. The release date is yet to be announced.

