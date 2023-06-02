CONFIRMED! Samantha Ruth Prabhu to play Priyanka Chopra's character Nadia's mother in Indian Citadel...

Actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan will share screen space for the first time in the Indian version of Citadel. Reportedly, the Indian installment is a prequel to the international version of Citadel, featuring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in the lead roles.

A report in ETimes has also confirmed that Samantha will play Priyanka's character Nadia Sinh's mother in the show.

Samantha to play Priyanka's mother

The international and Indian versions of Citadel are set in two different eras. Priyanka's character will only be seen as a child in Samantha’s Citadel and the two actresses did not even meet during the shooting.

A few days back, it was reported that Samantha has given her nod to film scenes in which she will be seen kissing her co-star Varun. However, Samantha and Varun as well as the makers are yet to react to the reports.

Samantha had earlier clarified her upcoming spy-action extravaganza is not a remake of Priyanka's show, dispelling misconceptions surrounding the nature of the Indian adaptation.

Indian edition of Citadel

The Indian installment of Citadel is being helmed by Raj & DK, in which Samantha will be seen packing some serious punches and performing high-octane stunts.

Citadel will also mark Samantha's second project with Raj & DK after being lauded for her work in The Family Man. She had termed the show as "homecoming" for her.

The series has been mounted on a magnanimous scale and it is touted to be one of the most ambitious projects of Raj & DK.

