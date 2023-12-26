Confirmed! Priyanka Chopra's Cousin Meera Chopra To Tie The Knot In February 2024; EXCLUSIVE Details Inside

Bollywood actress Meera Chopra, who will be soon seen in the film Safed, opened up about her wedding in an exclusive interaction with The Free Press Journal on Tuesday (December 26). Addressing several media reports, Meera confirmed that the wedding is happening and shared some interesting details about the same.

"Yes, it is true. I am getting married. The intimate wedding will take place at the end of February 2024 and my family members are actively involved in the preparations. Everything is being organised by my family. The celebration will be an intimate affair in Rajasthan with the presence of only 150 guests," Meera said.

Meera will host a small reception later in Mumbai for friends and industry colleagues. However, details about her husband-to-be are not known yet.

On the occasion of Christmas, Meera shared a loved-up picture with a mystery man, which sparked rumours about her impending wedding. In the photo, shared on her Instagram story, the man is seen hugging Meera. "Pyar wala Christmas," the actress captioned the photo.

Meera marked her Bollywood debut in 2016 with Vikram Bhatt's '1920: London', co-starring Sharman Joshi. She was also a part of 'Gang of Ghosts', and 'Section 375' alongside Richa Chadha and Akshaye Khanna.

She primarily works in the Hindi and Telugu film industries.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Meera will next be seen in the film Safed. Directed by Sandeep Singh, the film also stars Abhay Verma, Barkha Bisht, Jameel Khan and Chhaya Kadam. It is a love story between a transgender and a widow. The first look of the film was unveiled by music maestro AR Rahman at Cannes 2022.

Talking about the film, Meera had earlier said, "When I read the script given by Sandeep, I was overwhelmed. But being Sandeep's first film as a director, I was unsure only till we began shooting. After the first day of our shoot, I knew I was in safe hands. He brought out a widow's plight successfully. I feel absolutely honoured being chosen for this role."