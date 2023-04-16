Coachella 2023: Blackpink's Lisa stuns in explicit version of 'Money'; check out

Blackpink | Twitter

BLACKPINK’s Lisa left BLINKs awestruck with her explicit version of “MONEY” at Coachella 2023. The South Korean girl group made history as the first K-Pop group to headline the world-renowned music festival, and they did not disappoint their legion of fans, affectionately known as BLINKs.

BLACKPINK, comprising members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, put on a high-energy performance that showcased their musical prowess, dance skills, and magnetic stage presence.

The group opened with their debut songs, “Whistle” and “BOOMBAYAH,” before transitioning to their more recent hits like “Tally” and “Shut Down,” which are testament to their growth and versatility as artists.

The highlight of BLACKPINK’s set was when Lisa took center stage for her solo performance. Her electrifying virtual silhouette danced effortlessly across the screens, captivating the audience's attention. The screens then displayed “LALISA,” announcing her solo performance to a roaring crowd.

Lisa’s solo rendition of “MONEY” left BLINKs speechless. Her fierce delivery, coupled with the explicit version of the song, brought a new level of intensity to the Coachella stage.

Lisa’s sultry moves and rap skills were a testament to her incredible talent, leaving no doubt that she is one of the most dynamic performers in the music industry.

BLACKPINK's history-making headlining stage at Coachella 2023 was a testament to its impressive growth and timeless discography, which has amassed a global following.

The group's ability to connect with fans across cultures and languages through their catchy songs, impressive choreography, captivating outfits, and well-packaged show created with intention is what makes them universally loved.

BLACKPINK's performance at Coachella 2023 will be remembered as a defining moment in K-Pop and girl group history.