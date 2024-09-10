 Mumbai: Chunky Panday Takes Driving Test Again After '43 Years', Shares Selfie Photo With RTO Official After Clearance
Chunky Panday took to his social media handle to share a fun picture of himself taking a driving test after a long hiatus of 43 years.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 02:03 PM IST
article-image

Veteran actor Chunky Panday, who has starred in over 100 films throughout his three-decade career, recently took his driving test again after a 43-year hiatus. The actor shared a fun picture of himself with a Regional Transport Office (RTO) police official on his social media handle after clearance.

Chunky captioned the photo, "Gave a Driving test again after 43 years. And guess what..... I Passed. Thank you RTO Mumbai #roadsafety." In the photo, the actor is seen wearing an orange polo T-shirt and paired it with blue denim jeans as she smiled for the camera.

Check out the photo:

Reacting to the photo, his co-star Sonam Khan humorously commented, "Congratulations! ✨ You don’t know how to drive?? If so, thank goodness I didn’t have any driving scenes with you 😂😂 nonetheless congratulations once again ✨🍀👏🏻👏🏻.” Actor Sikander Kher also wrote, "Fantastic!"

On the work front, Chunky was last seen in the Tamil spy thriller film, Sardar, starring Raashii Khanna, Rajisha Vijayan, Chunky Pandey, Laila, Rithvik, Munishkanth, Avinash, Yugi Sethu and Balaji Sakthivel, among others.

Last, he also featured in the web series Industry, where he plays the role of Rakesh Raman. It also stars Guneet Monga, Ankita Goraya, Kunal Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Amit Masurkar, Suparn Verma, Sunit Roy, Sumit Arora and Prosit Roy in pivotal roles.

Panday will also reprise his iconic role of Aakhri Pasta in Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5.

