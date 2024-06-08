 Chunky Panday Shares Pic With Aditya Roy Kapur From Goa Amid Breakup With Ananya Panday
Manisha KarkiUpdated: Saturday, June 08, 2024, 04:37 PM IST
article-image

Aditya Roy Kapur has grabbed the headlines for his alleged breakup with actress Ananya Panday. The much-loved B-town couple dated for two years has reportedly ended their relationship in March this year. Now, Ananya's father, and actor Chunky Panday shot for an ad film with Aditya Roy Kapur in Goa.

He took to Instagram and shared pictures from the ad film shoot. In the ad shoot, Chunky portrayed the role of a beach shack owner in the ad who tries to sell a new drink to Aditya, a tourist.

He shared pictures of his new look for his role in the ad. Sharing the pictures of the Goa shoot, he shared, "Meet Sir Carlito Breganza from Goa."

Ananya and Aditya's Relationship Timeline

Ananya and Aditya sparked rumours in 2022 when they attended Kriti Sanon's Diwali celebration. During season 8 of Koffee With Karan, Johar hinted about their connection.

This year, in May, sources indicated that the two had split up. A source close to Etimes stated that the actors are trying to move on while staying friendly. However, the two have yet to respond to the rumors.

Here’s What Chunky Panday Said About Ananya dating Aditya

In a recent interview with Lehren, Chunky was asked about Ananya's relationship with Aditya and how she often mentions him in her interviews. "I mean it's fine. I think she is 25, she is earning more money than I did. She is free to do what she wants. How dare I tell my 25-year-old daughter what to do." The actor also opened up about Ananya doing intimate scenes in films and said, "Yes I am fine with it. I have seen it in Hollywood. There is no harm. You have to accept it."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chunky was last seen in his daughter Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverkonda's Liger, and the Tamil film Sardar.

On the other hand, Aditya will be next in Metro… In Dino. The film is a sequel to Life In Metro. It stars Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Tani Basu, while it is directed by Anurag Basu.

