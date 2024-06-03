Ananya Panday Lends Her Voice To Riley In Hindi Version Of Inside Out 2

Actor Ananya Panday will lend her voice to the character of Riley in the Hindi dubbed version of the upcoming Disney Pixar's animated movie "Inside Out 2", the makers said on Monday. The movie, a sequel to 2015's "Inside Out", is set to release in theatres in English and Hindi on June 14.

Panday said voicing Riley made her relive many of her childhood moments and dubbing for the upcoming movie was "the most fun I've had at work". "I have always been such a huge fan of Disney and Pixar animated films, these stories transport you to a world that is so entertaining and yet relatable at the same time.

"I remember being a teenager myself when I saw Inside Out a few years ago and being so mesmerized by this wonderful world of colorful emotions, never imagining in my wildest dreams that one day I would be an integral part of such a novel story!" the 25-year-old actor said in a statement.

"Inside Out 2" returns to the mind of newly-minted teenager Riley (originally voiced by Kensington Tallman) just as Headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions.

"Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who've long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren't sure how to feel when Anxiety, Envy, Ennui and Embarrassment show up," read the film's synopsis.

"Inside Out 2" is directed by Kelsey Mann. The English version of the film is voiced by Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, Liza Lapira, Tony Hale, Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Ayo Edebiri, Lilimar, Grace Lu, Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green, Adele Exarchopoulos, Diane Lane, Kyle MacLachlan, Paul Walter Hauser and Yvette Nicole Brown.