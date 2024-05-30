VIDEO: Ananya Panday Says 'I Lost My Soul' After Breakup With Aditya Roy Kapur; Netizens React

Actors Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have parted ways. They were rumoured to be dating since 2022 and according to media reports, they apparently broke up in March of this year. The two had made headlines for their personal life. Now, in a recent video shared by social media influencer Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, he asked celebs and his friends, "What did they lose this weekend?"

Ananya's response grabbed all the attention as she replied, "I lost my soul".

She looked sad, and her fans were worried as this statement of her comes after her breakup with Aditya. Netizens reacted to her video and expressed their sympathy towards the actress.

One of the social media users wrote, “Girl, come back stronger.” While another wrote, "We feel you Ananya.”

“Ananya we can feel you and we are with you just do what you love and live with those people who care for you, you are the best, my girl,” another comment read.

Take a look at some of fans reaction here:

PM

PM

PM

Ananya and Aditya were spotted together many times during parties, events, and they even walked the ramp at a fashion show.

As per reports, the couple split in March, 2024. A source close to the former couple told Bombay Times, "They are cordial with each other. Ananya is trying to move on; of course, there’s hurt. She is spending time with her new furry friend. Aditya is also trying to deal with the situation maturely."