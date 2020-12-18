Christmas release date does not belong to Aamir Khan: ‘Coolie No. 1’ writer Rumi Jaffery

Ever since the trailer of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Coolie No. 1 exploded on social media, fans have been taking a nostalgic trip to the 90s original. Inadvertently, as it happens with every remake, comparisons have been made between Varun-Sara, and Govinda and Karisma Kapoor (lead pair of the original Coolie No. 1) — both films have been directed by David Dhawan.

As the movie gears up for Christmas release, writer-director Rumi Jaffery, who wrote the original and the remake, is enthusiastically waiting for the digital release of Varun-Sara’s Coolie No. 1. Since the movie is set in modern times, ask Jaffery what cinematic liberties he took while writing the film, he says, “The first Coolie No. 1 released in 1995. Today, times have drastically changed — right from phone to cars, everything has changed. So the changes that we incorporated in the present Coolie No. 1 were need of the times.”

Jaffrey was pretty hands-on when it came to the shooting of the film. He was present on the sets throughout the filming, making his presence felt. “Yes, I was mostly on the sets during the shooting of the film. I travelled all over — right from the location in Mumbai, Bangkok, and Thailand too, as we also had extempore changes on the sets.”