2020 has been a difficult year: Varun Dhawan wants to make people smile through his movie 'Coolie No 1'

Varun Dhawan on Saturday said that he is thrilled about the release of his movie Coolie No 1, a film that aims to make people laugh amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The new take on 1995 hit film, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, will be out on Amazon Prime Video on December 25. David Dhawan, who had directed the original movie, has also helmed the new film, which also features Sara Ali Khan and Paresh Rawal. The actor, who plays the titular railway porter in the movie, said 2020 has been a tough year for everyone and he hopes with his film he is able to make people smile.

“2020 has been a difficult year and I don’t want to talk more about it, we all have experienced it. With Coolie No 1 our only intention is to make you laugh through our film. Hopefully, on December 25 you all will laugh with your family in a safe environment and then we move in 2021 on a happy note,” Varun said. Varun termed the new movie as a “re-adaptation” as he said the makers have shaken up the original film and presented it in a new way. “Rumi Jaffery and Kader Khan sahab had written the dialogues and it had the most amazing screenplay so that is intact. The film goes on break neck speed (for the new version),” he added.

On Sunday, Varun took to his official Instagram account to share photographs with David Dhawan from the sets of the film. The actor wrote, “Conviction was the main brief of the Director while doing every scene in #COOLIE NO1. For some reason whenever I'm listening to a scene in my head I take off to this imaginary land... Woke up with a big smile today all because of the amount of love I received yesterday.”