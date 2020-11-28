Coolie No. 1 Trailer: Makers hide the number of 'likes', 'dislikes' on YouTube for Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan starrer

Makers of David Dhawan’s 45th film ‘Coolie No. 1’ unveiled the much-awaited trailer on Saturday.
The film featuring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead, has an additional ensemble cast with Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Javed Jaffrey among others.
Insulted by Rosario (Paresh Rawal), a rich businessman, Jai Kishen (Javed Jaffrey) a Matchmaker teaches him a lesson by getting his daughter Sarah (Sara Ali Khan) married to Raju (Varun Dhawan), a Coolie, who poses to be a millionaire.
They sense something fishy and Raju’s deceptions are discovered. In an attempt to cover it up, he cooks up a story of having a filthy rich twin. One lie leads to another and things start to go awry culminating in a comedy of errors.
While the trailer was indeed trolled as per social media norm – the makers went a step ahead and decided to hide the number of likes and dislikes on its YouTube page.
Earlier, makers of Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmii' also decided to follow suit after trolls targeted films like ‘Sadak 2’ and ‘Khaali Peeli’.
‘Coolie No. 1’ directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani will be a remake of 1995 film of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead, which is infamous for its amazing performances, great comedy, and melodious music.
The movie which was supposed to be released earlier in May 2020, had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as all the cinema halls were shut because of the lockdown. Keeping the pandemic in mind, the movie is now all set to be released on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime with its release date on Christmas 2020.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)