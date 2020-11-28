Coolie No. 1 Trailer: Makers hide the number of 'likes', 'dislikes' on YouTube for Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan starrer

Makers of David Dhawan’s 45th film ‘Coolie No. 1’ unveiled the much-awaited trailer on Saturday.

The film featuring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead, has an additional ensemble cast with Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Javed Jaffrey among others.

Insulted by Rosario (Paresh Rawal), a rich businessman, Jai Kishen (Javed Jaffrey) a Matchmaker teaches him a lesson by getting his daughter Sarah (Sara Ali Khan) married to Raju (Varun Dhawan), a Coolie, who poses to be a millionaire.

They sense something fishy and Raju’s deceptions are discovered. In an attempt to cover it up, he cooks up a story of having a filthy rich twin. One lie leads to another and things start to go awry culminating in a comedy of errors.