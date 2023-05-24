Chris Gayle heaps praise on Deepika Padukone, says 'Would love to dance with her in a song'

Cricketer Chris Gayle is currently busy with the promotions of his music video 'Oh Fatima', his first-ever collaboration with singer and music composer Arko Pravo Mukherjee. Recently, at the launch of 'Oh Fatima', the cricketer expressed his desire to work with Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone.

Chris shared that he had met Deepika and would like to dance with her on a song.

Chris Gayle wishes to collaborate with Deepika

He reportedly said during the event, "If in the future, I'd get any music album in Bollywood, I'd like to perform with Deepika Padukone."

"I have met her in person. She's a very nice lady. I would love to dance with Deepika Padukone in a song," he added, as quoted by DNA.

However, the 'Pathaan' actress has not reacted to Chris Gayle's comment yet.

About Chris Gayle's 'Oh Fatima'

'Oh Fatima', according to its makers, is a unique collaboration between two styles from two parts of the world. This foot-tapping energetic song infuses Indian and Jamaican styles of music and the result is a "swoony, groovy and vibrant track".

The song has been crooned, penned and composed by Arko and Chris Gayle, and directed by Rammjii Gulatii. It also features Karina Karra, an artiste from Uzbekistan.

Deepika's upcoming projects

Deepika is enjoying the success of her latest release 'Pathaan', which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the lead roles.

The actress is said to have a cameo in Shah Rukh and Nayanthara's next 'Jawan'. She will also play lead roles in films like Project K, with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, and Fighter, with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. Both films are releasing in 2024.

She was has the Hindi remake of 'The Intern' with Amitabh Bachchan in her kitty.