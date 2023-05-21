Here’s how Deepika Padukone responded to Dwayne Johnson’s statement on ‘depression’ and ‘mental stress'

Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone and mental health advocate, has been fearlessly vocal about her own struggles with depression since 2015. Through tearful confessions and heartfelt pleas, she has shattered the suffocating silence that often engulfs those fighting mental health battles.

During her candid discussions, Padukone emphasized the urgency of opening up about one's inner struggles, urging others to treat mental health with the same importance as physical well-being.

Drawing a poignant parallel, she questioned why society freely discusses ailments like fevers or physical pain while stigmatizing discussions about mental wellness. In response to her personal experiences, Padukone founded 'The Live Love Laugh' foundation—a powerful initiative dedicated to combating depression and promoting mental health.

Dwayne Johnson shares his experience with depression

Recently, another international superstar, Dwayne Johnson, also shared his personal encounter with depression in a heartfelt interview. Reflecting upon his lifelong struggle, Johnson revealed, "I was unfamiliar with the depths of mental health and the burdens of depression, but I knew, with unwavering determination, that I never wanted to remain in that dark place."

News of Johnson's revelation quickly spread across various media outlets, catching Padukone's attention.

Deepika Padukone reacts

Demonstrating her unwavering commitment to the cause, the actress re-shared the story on her social media platform, accompanied by a powerful statement: "Mental Health Matters." In her post, she also tagged her foundation, emphasizing the significance of collective efforts in the fight against mental health stigma.

Padukone's relentless dedication to mental health awareness and her unyielding pursuit of destigmatizing mental well-being have earned her widespread admiration.

Each time a prominent figure steps forward to discuss their own struggles with depression, anxiety, or any mental health issue, Padukone promptly reacts, spreading awareness or offering her unwavering support.

Deepika's professional front

While Padukone tirelessly champions the cause of mental health, she continues to thrive in her professional endeavours. Presently engrossed in the development of 'Project K,' a promising collaboration with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, Padukone is fully committed to delivering a project that resonates with her audience.

Simultaneously, she is also engrossed in the shooting of 'Fighter,' a highly anticipated film starring the charismatic duo of Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. Movie enthusiasts can anticipate its release in January 2024, eagerly awaiting another captivating performance by Padukone.