 Choreographer Remo D'Souza, Wife Lizelle D'Souza& 5 Others Accused Of Cheating Dance Troupe Of ₹11.96 Crore
Choreographer Remo D'Souza, Wife Lizelle D'Souza& 5 Others Accused Of Cheating Dance Troupe Of ₹11.96 Crore

Remo D'Souza, who has choreographed more than 100 films, has been named in a Rs 11 crore cheating case.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 04:30 PM IST
Remo D'Souza is a well-known dance choreographer who made his television debut on the dance reality show Dance India Dance (DID), alongside Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor. Now, according to several reports, he has been named in a Rs 11 crore cheating case, along with his wife, Lizelle D'Souza, and five others who have also been accused.

According to PTI, Remo and Lizelle have allegedly been named for cheating a dance troupe of Rs 11.96 crore, police said on Saturday. The other accused in the case are Omprakash Shankar Chouhan, Rohit Jadhav, Frame Production Company, Vinod Raut, a policeman, and Ramesh Gupta.

According to the complaint filed a 26-year-old dancer, a case was registered at Mira Road police station on October 16 against Rema, Lizelle and others under sections 465 (forgery), 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, an official said.

The complainant and his troupe were allegedly cheated between 2018 and July 2024, as per the FIR.

The dance troupe stated that they performed on a television show and won, but the accused allegedly pretended that the group belonged to them and claimed the prize money of Rs 11.96 crore, he said.

The probe is currently underway.

On the work front, Remo's directorial Be Happy, is all set to premiere soon on Amazon Prime Videos. The movie will star Abhishek Bachchan, the role of a single father to little girl, played by Innayat Verma.

The movie also stars Nora Fatehi, Nassar, Johny Lever and Harleen Sethi.

