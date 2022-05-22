How I met my life partner: 'We fought like cats and dogs and somewhere down the line fell in love,' shares Remo Dsouza about wife Lizelle Dsouza

When choreographer-director and judge of dance reality shows, Remo Dsouza and model-dancer Lizelle Dsouza first met, they couldn’t bear the sight of each other. A road trip changed it all. Remo spills the beans of his sweet love story exclusively to The Free Press Journal. Excerpts:

How and when did you meet your better half?

I met my better half during a shoot in 1999-2000. For one song, she was a model, and I was a dancer.

Who played Cupid?

We (laughs).

What was your initial reaction when you saw her?

The bells tolling at first sight, et al happens only in films. After she became a part of Ahmed Khan’s dance group, I was the one who would make her rehearse. She was always late, so we fought like cats and dogs. But they say opposites attract, and that’s exactly what happened with us. One day we realised that despite our fights, there is love between us.

What did you like about your partner when you first met her?

Nothing. She used to be always on the phone and late too. But while travelling to a shoot, I discovered that she is very caring. I was sleeping without a pillow. She offered her lap to put my head on, and she started caressing my hair, and that changed everything.

Did you guys exchange numbers?

We already had each other’s numbers because we were part of a group.

After you came home, didn’t keep thinking about her and thoughts.

Yeah, after that incident, I kept on thinking about her. Then we kept meeting on sets, and slowly our friendship became bigger and better and turned into love.

Where did you go for the first date?

My home.

Who initiated a date?

She offered to take me to a restaurant because I was not a guy who ate out often. Besides, she was restaurant savvy. So I just went wherever she asked me to.

Would you guys go Dutch?

No, I was broke at most times, so she would take care. She still takes care.

What did you take for her on the first Valentine’s Day?

Like a typical lover, I took roses and chocolates.

Who said, ‘I love you’ first?

I would often say ‘I love you,’ but she would never reciprocate. And ironically, she proposed to me.

How many times in a day would you guys speak?

I think the whole night we would speak to each other. Those days mobile phones were very new, and per call used to be some 16 rupees per minute. I used to talk to her from night to morning. It was crazy.

Who is more possessive between the two?

She for sure.

Who is funnier?

I am.

Who is the bigger cleanliness freak between the two?

I am a cleanliness freak, and I think I have OCD. She throws her shoes and clothes everywhere!

Who is more short-tempered between the two?

She is extremely short-tempered. If I’m on the phone for a longer time, she starts losing her cool and questions me, like a typical wife, about who is on the line.

Would you fight during your courtship days?

Yes, of course, we used to.

Who apologises first?

I do. It’s a given that a husband has to say sorry first.

Did you guys face any opposition when both decided to get married?

None. The only cause for concern was if we get married, where is the house for us to stay together?

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 07:09 AM IST