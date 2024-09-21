 Abhishek Bachchan To Play Single Father In Remo D'Souza's Be Happy; First Poster Out
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAbhishek Bachchan To Play Single Father In Remo D'Souza's Be Happy; First Poster Out

Abhishek Bachchan To Play Single Father In Remo D'Souza's Be Happy; First Poster Out

Be Happy captures the bond between a devoted single father and his wise and witty daughter, who dreams of performing on the country's biggest dance reality show

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 03:13 PM IST
article-image

Streaming service Prime Video on Saturday (September 21) unveiled the first look of Abhishek Bachchan-starrer "Be Happy". Choreographer-turned-director Remo D'Souza, known for films such as "ABCD" movies, "Street Dancer 3D" and "Race 3", has directed the movie, which also features Nora Fatehi, Nassar, Inayat Verma, Johny Lever and Harleen Sethi.

The poster, shared by the streamer on social media pages, shows Bachchan and Verma as a father-daughter duo performing a contemporary dance move, highlighting the film's dance-centric theme.

The release date for the movie will be announced later.

According to the official plotline, Bachchan plays Shiv Rastogi, a father who goes to great lengths to fulfill his daughter's dreams.

FPJ Shorts
Karnataka: Man Wanted In 11 Cases Arrested After Encounter With Police In Kalaburagi's Madyala Village
Karnataka: Man Wanted In 11 Cases Arrested After Encounter With Police In Kalaburagi's Madyala Village
'Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme 2024': CBDT Launches Initiative With Reduced Settlement Amounts For Income Tax Disputes From October 1
'Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme 2024': CBDT Launches Initiative With Reduced Settlement Amounts For Income Tax Disputes From October 1
Prakash Ambedkar's VBA Announces 11 Candidates For Maharashtra Elections 2024; 1st List Includes Nagpur, Nanded, Aurangabad Seats
Prakash Ambedkar's VBA Announces 11 Candidates For Maharashtra Elections 2024; 1st List Includes Nagpur, Nanded, Aurangabad Seats
Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh To Succeed Vivek Ram Chaudhari As Indian Air Force Chief On September 30
Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh To Succeed Vivek Ram Chaudhari As Indian Air Force Chief On September 30

The movie captures the "bond between a devoted single father and his wise and witty daughter, who dreams of performing on the country's biggest dance reality show," it said.

"'Be Happy' is a heartfelt story about a single father and his remarkable journey to help fulfil his daughter's dream of performing on India's biggest dance reality show. I strongly believe that viewers will connect with the emotional yet light-hearted narrative, and I look forward to audiences across the world to see this heartwarming story when it premieres soon on Prime Video," said D'Souza.

Read Also
8 Celebrity Single Fathers Who Are Redefining Fatherhood
article-image

Nikhil Madhok, Head of India Originals at Prime Video India, said the streaming service aims to bring fresh, authentic and relatable stories that not just entertain the audience but also to resonate with them at a deeper level.

"On the occasion of Daughter's Day, we're thrilled to share the first look of our upcoming Original movie 'Be Happy', a powerful tale of a father's resilience for his daughter's dreams," he added.

"Be Happy" is produced by D'Souza's wife, Lizelle Remo D'Souza.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Abhishek Bachchan To Play Single Father In Remo D'Souza's Be Happy; First Poster Out

Abhishek Bachchan To Play Single Father In Remo D'Souza's Be Happy; First Poster Out

Ashish Sharma Reveals Ekkees Toppon Ki Salaami Makers Considered Arjun Kapoor Over Him: 'Producers...

Ashish Sharma Reveals Ekkees Toppon Ki Salaami Makers Considered Arjun Kapoor Over Him: 'Producers...

Kenishaa Francis Finally Reacts To 'Horrible' Questions On Affair With Jayam Ravi

Kenishaa Francis Finally Reacts To 'Horrible' Questions On Affair With Jayam Ravi

Jayam Ravi Reacts To Affair Rumours With Kenishaa Francis: 'People Are Saying Random Things' (VIDEO)

Jayam Ravi Reacts To Affair Rumours With Kenishaa Francis: 'People Are Saying Random Things' (VIDEO)

Yudhra Box Office Collection Day 1: Siddhant Chaturvedi's Action Film Opens Nearly ₹5 Crore In...

Yudhra Box Office Collection Day 1: Siddhant Chaturvedi's Action Film Opens Nearly ₹5 Crore In...