8 Celebrity Single Fathers Who Are Redefining Fatherhood

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 04, 2023
Chandrachur Singh: The Machis actor is single parent to his son Shraanajai and often said that parenting is a tough job
Tom Cruise: After his divorce from Nicole Kidman, their two adopted children wanted to stay with their father. Form then on, Cruise is a single father
Johnny Depp: He became father in 2012 when he split from partner Vanessa Paradis. He is raising two children since then, Lily-Rose and son Jack
Tusshar Kapoor: The actor and producer became father to a boy in 2016 when his son Laksshya was born through surrogacy. He chose to be a single parent for the son
Cristiano Ronaldo: World's best soccer player is a single dad since 2010 when his son Cristiano Jr was born. Identity of the child's mother remains unknown. He has four more children with partner Georgina Rodriguez
Karan Johar: The filmmaker became single father through surrogacy in 2017. He has twins, a son, Yash and daughter Roohi. He often spoke about enjoying single parenting
Prince Charles: One of the most famous single fathers, Prince Charles has two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. He divorced Diana, and raised both children as single father
Ricky Martin: He adopted two sons in 2008, Matteo and Valentino, born via surrogate. He raised tow kids solely. He married Jwan Yosef in 2017 and they have a two children
