6 Famous People Who Were Dig Out Of Their Grave For Weird Reasons

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 03, 2023
Yasser Arafat: The chairman of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), Arafat passed away in 2004 reportedly, due to stroke. However, his wife believed he died of poison. In 2012, Yasser's body was exhumed by Swiss and French forensic scientists. The debate still continues
Lee Harvey Oswald: The assassin of President John F. Kennedy was himself killed after two days in 1963. He was buried in Texas but the claims said, he wasn't Oswald? His remains were exhumed in 1981 and his dental records confirmed it was him. He was reburied in new coffin
Marie Curie: The Noble price recipient discovered radium and polonium. She died in 1934 and buried in Sceauz, France. In 1995, her and her husband's remains were moved to Pantheon in Paris to honour her life
Charlie Chaplin: The cinematic icon died in 1977 and was buried in Switzerland. In 1978, the comedian's body was dug up from its grave by two thieves who reburied it in a field in the nearby village of Noville for money. The thieves were caught and the body returned to the same grave
Abraham Lincoln: The 16th President of the US was shot and died in 1865. He was buried in Springfield, Illinois. After a decade, thieves attempted to steal his body for money but they failed. Later, the government built a secure monument for which Lincoln's body was exhumed and buried again
Christopher Columbus: The Italian explorer who completed four voyages across the Atlantic Ocean died in 1506 and buried in Valladolid. His body was then moved to Seville. In 1536, his remains ended up in Dominican Republic. But some believe his remains were shipped back to Spain
