10 Oldest Human Beings To Ever Lived

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 15, 2023
Jeanne Calment from France was a supercentenarian and the oldest verified human, who lived for 122 years and 164 days
Jiroemon Kimura was a Japanese supercentenarian who lived for 116 years and 54 days
Christian Mortensen, Thomas Peter Thorvald Kristian Ferdinand Mortensen was a Danish supercentenarian, who resided in California, United States. When he died, his age of 115 years and 252 days
Kane Tanaka was a Japanese supercentenarian who, until her death at the age of 119 years and 107 days, was the world's oldest verified living person following the death of Chiyo Miyako on 22 July 2018
Nabi Tajima was the second-oldest Japanese person ever (behind Kane Tanaka) at the age of 117 years and 260 days. She was also the oldest living person for 7 months
Emiliano Mercado del Toro was a Puerto Rican supercentenarian and military veteran who was, at age 115, the world's oldest person following the death of 116-year-old Elizabeth Bolden on December 11, 2006
Mathew Beard died in Florida, USA on 16 February 1985, at the claimed age of 114 years, 222 days
Misao Okawa, sometimes romanised as Misawo Okawa, was a Japanese supercentenarian who was the world's oldest living person since the death of 116-year-old Japanese man Jiroemon Kimura on 12 June 2013 until her own death on 1 April 2015
Walter Breuning was an American supercentenarian who lived for 114 years and 205 days and was, at the time of his death, the oldest living man in the world
Violet Brown was a Jamaican supercentenarian who was the oldest verified living person in the world for five months, following the death of Emma Morano on 15 April 2017 until her own death at the age of 117 years, 189 days on 15 September 2017
Thanks For Reading!