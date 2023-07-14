5 Japanese Books That Will Teach You A Lot About Ultimate Health, Beauty And Success

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 14, 2023
Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life by Héctor García: The book contains lessons based on what Japanese centenarians eat and drink, how they treat their work and their style of living. The book introduces the concept of ikigai and how it helps live a healthy life even at an old age
The Japanese Skincare Revolution: How to Have the Most Beautiful Skin of Your Life – At Any Age by Chizu Saeki: The books includes a lot of Japanese secrets for becoming an ageless, youthful and healthy beauty
The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up by Marie Kondo: This book will guide you to simplify and organise your physical surroundings. Kondo has a very simple ideology: If it does not Spark Joy, you should dump it! Many raders have reported beautiful experiences they had after reading and applying this book in their personal life
Kaizen by Sarah Harvey: Kaizen is a Japanese philosophy of self-improvement through incremental progress. This book is the ultimate guide you require for becoming your highest self. It preaches temperance by stages
Shinrin-Yoku: The Japanese Way Of Forest Bathing For Rest and Relaxation by Yoshifumi Miyazaki: Shinrin-Yoku, or forest-bathing urges people to retreat periodically into nature and soak in the positive energies released by trees. Miyazaki gives you a low-down on the science and art of walking slowly and mindfully through forest
