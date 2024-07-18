'Cheap Publicity': Netizens React As Urvashi Rautela Leaks Audio Clip Of Conversation With Her Manager

Urvashi Rautela | Instagram

Actress Urvashi Rautela has been grabbing the headlines for her leaked private conversation audio online with her manager on Thursday, July 18. The clip that went viral on social media had her recorded conversation with the manager. While starting the conversation, Urvashi is seen asking her manager if he has seen the video. To which he stated, “Yes, I did see and the team is trying to get it down from the internet.”

Urvashi further asked, “I just don’t understand how are these things going out. I need to get on a call with them immediately.” To which the manager responded, “Yes, Urvashi I know, it’s a very sad situation, but let us not talk over the phone. Let us keep this on hold and discuss when you are back on 19th July.” Then Urvashi questions, “Why?”, the manager replies, “No one is clear about what is happening, I will speak to you in person once you land.” Take a look at the leaked video below:

The leaked online audio surfaced on the internet on various paparazzi accounts. It is captioned as, "Is phone tapped? Her private call with her manager is now viral."

Netizens on social media called out the actress and claimed that the video was a publicity/PR stunt from the actress and her team. Slamming her badly on comments they reacted to the audio clip. One of the users wrote, “When you hire PR team from Kindergarten."

Another user comments, "It's not called private, it's called scripted."

A user commented, “Publicity for the upcoming movie.”

"It looks like some campaign is going on or probably the announcement of a new movie or something," the comment reads.

Some also slammed her acting and wrote, "Ye call mai bhi aachi acting nai karti"

One of the users also added, “Another cheap publicity…nothing new from her PR team.”

Several users believed that the leaked audio was a part of the promotion for her upcoming film. However, Urvashi has not yet released any official comment about the video. On the work front, Urvashi will be next in JNU: Jehangir National University, Dr. S – The Legend, and Not Your Baby.