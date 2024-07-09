Urvashi Rautela Hospitalised In Hyderabad, Suffers Fracture During Shoot Of NBK 109's Action Scene

Actress Urvashi Rautela, who will next be seen in Nandamuri Balakrishna's Telugu film NBK 109, has been hospitalised after suffering injuries during the film's shoot in Hyderabad. The film also stars Bobby Deol in the lead role.

A press statement issued by Urvashi's team informed that the the actress suffered a 'terrible' fracture. She has now been hospitalised where she's receiving the best kind of treatment. Urvashi's team further mentioned that she suffered the fracture while shooting a high-octane scene and unfortunately, she's been in pain ever since then.

Reportedly, Urvashi recently jetted off to Hyderabad for the shoot of NBK 109's third schedule.

Uravshi's health update as well as further details about the accident are awaited.

Urvashi has not shared any pictures or videos from the hospital.

NBK 109 is the film's tentative title. It went on floors in November 2023. Directed by Bobby Kolli, the film has music scored by Thaman S. However, the makers have not announced the film's release date yet.

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen in the controversial film JNU: Jahangir National University where she played a college politician.

The actress' upcoming projects include NBK109 with Bobby Deol, Dulqueer Salman, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Baap with Sunny Deol, Mithun Chakraborty and Sanjay Dutt and Inspector Avinash 2 with Randeep Hooda.