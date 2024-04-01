Did Urvashi Rautela Height-Shame Rishabh Pant? Actress Issues Clarification After Backlash

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, who is gearing up for the release of her film JNU: Jahangir National University, has issued a clarification after getting embroiled in a controversy surrounding Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant. For those unversed, Urvashi's latest advertisement, in which she allegedly demeans actors, cricketers, businessmen and singers, have gone viral.

"Kuch log toh meri height ke bhi nahi hai," she is heard saying in the ad. Soon after the video surfaced, netizens felt that Urvashi took a dig at Rishabh Pant through the ad and height-shamed him. However, she has now clarified that the script of the ad was given to her by the brand and that her remarks were not directed towards anyone.

Taking to her Instagram story on Monday, Urvashi wrote, "It's a generic brand script given by the brand and it's their prerogative. Not directed towards anyone, #spreadpositivity."

She added, "As a responsible individual, I understand the impact individuals can have from me as the brand's basic ambassador #hope #inspirekindness."

Urvashi and Rishabh's link-up rumours

In 2018, rumours were rife that the two were dating each other after they were spotted together entering and exiting popular restaurants, parties, and events in Mumbai. The following year, the batsman-wicketkeeper dismissed the rumours and announced his relationship with Isha Negi.

However, Urvashi and Rishabh hit headlines once again after the actress told an entertainment portal that a certain "Mr RP" waited for her for almost 10 hours in a hotel lobby to meet her while she was getting some sleep and that she felt bad for having made him wait for so long.

After the cricketer's accident in 2022, Urvashi had shared a picture of the hospital where he was admitted and her mother too had posted on social media, praying for the cricketer's speedy recovery.

Urvashi's upcoming projects

On the work front, Urvashi will next be seen in JNU: Jahangir National University where she will play a college politician. NBK109 with Bobby Deol, Dulqueer Salman, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Baap with Sunny Deol, Mithun Chakraborty and Sanjay Dutt and Inspector Avinash 2 with Randeep Hooda in the pipeline.