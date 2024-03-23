Urvashi Rautela Seeks Blessings At Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Amid Reports Of Joining Politics; See PHOTOS...

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela offered prayers at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday ahead of the release of her upcoming film 'JNU'. In the videos captured by the paparazzi, Urvashi was seen inside the temple premises. The actress can be seen wearing a yellow sari.

Recently asked if she has an interest in joining politics, Urvashi said, "I have already got the ticket. And now I have to decide whether to go into politics or not. I don't know whether I will go into politics or not, but I would definitely like to know from the fans. They should tell me whether I should join politics or not."

Meanwhile, her upcoming film 'JNU' delves into the tumultuous world of student politics, protests, and the clash of ideologies. The film also stars Ravi Kishan.

Actress Urvashi Rautela visits Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to seek blessings for the success of her upcoming film.



Directed by Vinay Sharma and produced by Pratima Datta under the banner of Mahakaal Movies Pvt. Ltd., 'JNU' is a story crafted by Vinay Sharma himself. With music by Aehmad Najeem, Vijay Verma, and Saaransh Maiden, and lyrics by Manthan, Deepak Sharma, Vinay Sharma, and Danish Rana, the film promises to offer a gripping soundtrack that complements its intense narrative.

The film is scheduled for release on April 5, 2024.

Apart from this, Urvashi will be seen in superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna's next film tentatively titled 'NBK109'.

Apart from Balakrishna and Urvashi, NBK 109 features an impressive ensemble cast, including Bobby Deol, Chandini Chowdary, and others in crucial roles. Produced by Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments and Sai Soujanya of Fortune Four Cinema, the film promises to deliver captivating music courtesy of the talented Thaman.