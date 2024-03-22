 VIDEO: Urvashi Rautela To Join Politics? Actress Says 'Mujhe Election Ticket Already Mil Gayi Hai Par..'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVIDEO: Urvashi Rautela To Join Politics? Actress Says 'Mujhe Election Ticket Already Mil Gayi Hai Par..'

VIDEO: Urvashi Rautela To Join Politics? Actress Says 'Mujhe Election Ticket Already Mil Gayi Hai Par..'

Urvashi Rautela will be seen next in the film, JNU: Jahangir National University.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, March 22, 2024, 07:06 PM IST
article-image

Urvashi Rautela, who is currently gearing up for the release of her next film, JNU: Jahangir National University, was recently asked if she has an interest in joining politics.

Talking to Instant Bollywood, Rautela said, "I have already got the ticket. And now I have to decide whether to go into politics or not."

Further, the actress added, "I don't know whether I will go into politics or not, but I would definitely like to know from the fans. They should tell me whether I should join politics or not. You tell me in the comment section."

Check out the video:

Read Also
PHOTOS: Honey Singh Gifts ₹3 Crore 'Gold' Cake To Urvashi Rautela On Her Birthday
article-image
Read Also
First Poster Of JNU: Jahangir National University Out; Netizens REACT To Urvashi Rautela, Ravi...
article-image

Reacting to the videos, a user commented on the video, "First youngest Indian Asian woman to get the ticket to enter politics." While another joked, "Wo PVR ki ticket hogi." A third user added, "Nooooooooo…. Behen aap jaha ho wohi rahoo."

Take a look at the comments:

Read Also
'Just To Look Cool': Urvashi Rautela Lashes Out At Australian Skipper Mitchell Marsh For...
article-image

Meanwhile, Urvashi's JNU: Jahangir National University also stars Ravi Kishan, Rashami Desai, Piyush Mishra, Sonnalli Seygall, and Vijay Raj, among others. The film is slated to release on April 5, 2024.

Read Also
'Jhooti': Urvashi Rautela Gets Trolled For Claiming She Charges ₹1 Crore For A Minute (WATCH)
article-image

The actress also has NBK109, Dil Hai Gray, and Black Rose in the pipeline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hrithik Roshan Calls Ananya Panday 'Star' After Watching Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan: 'Not A Easy Genre'

Hrithik Roshan Calls Ananya Panday 'Star' After Watching Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan: 'Not A Easy Genre'

VIDEO: Urvashi Rautela To Join Politics? Actress Says 'Mujhe Election Ticket Already Mil Gayi Hai...

VIDEO: Urvashi Rautela To Join Politics? Actress Says 'Mujhe Election Ticket Already Mil Gayi Hai...

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Shilpa Shetty's Baazigar To Re-Release In Cinemas

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Shilpa Shetty's Baazigar To Re-Release In Cinemas

Arthur The King Review: Mark Wahlberg's Film Is A Warm-Hearted Tale Of Triumph & Unbreakable Bonds

Arthur The King Review: Mark Wahlberg's Film Is A Warm-Hearted Tale Of Triumph & Unbreakable Bonds

Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda Dance Their Hearts Out At Sangeet In Delhi

Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda Dance Their Hearts Out At Sangeet In Delhi