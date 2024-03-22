VIDEO: Urvashi Rautela To Join Politics? Actress Says 'Mujhe Election Ticket Already Mil Gayi Hai Par..'

Urvashi Rautela, who is currently gearing up for the release of her next film, JNU: Jahangir National University, was recently asked if she has an interest in joining politics.

Talking to Instant Bollywood, Rautela said, "I have already got the ticket. And now I have to decide whether to go into politics or not."

Further, the actress added, "I don't know whether I will go into politics or not, but I would definitely like to know from the fans. They should tell me whether I should join politics or not. You tell me in the comment section."

Reacting to the videos, a user commented on the video, "First youngest Indian Asian woman to get the ticket to enter politics." While another joked, "Wo PVR ki ticket hogi." A third user added, "Nooooooooo…. Behen aap jaha ho wohi rahoo."

Meanwhile, Urvashi's JNU: Jahangir National University also stars Ravi Kishan, Rashami Desai, Piyush Mishra, Sonnalli Seygall, and Vijay Raj, among others. The film is slated to release on April 5, 2024.

The actress also has NBK109, Dil Hai Gray, and Black Rose in the pipeline.