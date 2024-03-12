First Poster Of JNU: Jahangir National University Out; Netizens REACT To Urvashi Rautela, Ravi Kishan, Rashami Desai's Controversial Film

The first poster of Vinay Sharma's upcoming film JNU: Jahangir National University was unveiled by the makers on Tuesday (March 12). The film stars Urvashi Rautela, Siddharth Bodke, Piyush Mishra, Rashami Desai, Sonnalli Seygall, Ravi Kishan and Vijay Raaz among others.

The poster of the film featured a saffron map of India and the text on it read, "Can one educational university break the nation?"

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shared the first look poster of the film on his social media account and wrote, "JNU FIRST POSTER OUT… 5 APRIL RELEASE… Behind closed walls of education brews a conspiracy to break the nation."

The film is all set to hit the big screens on April , 2024.

Netizens react to the announcement

Soon after the film was announced, netizens share their varied opinions and mixed reactions on it. While some called it 'propaganda', others already declared it a 'blockbuster'.

"Ten years ago the easiest way to box office was convincing Salman to take his shirt off, now its hiring the same graphic designer for poorly written right wing propaganda," a user commented.

"This title and dialogues are so cheap...Cinema is the new medium for spreading hatred," read another comment.

Another user wrote on X, "Ppl will not ganna fall for this traps, they are tired of these propaganda movies #Disaster."

Several users also questioned why the film is being released right before the Lok Sabha elections. "Election se pahle all propaganda movies aa rahi he itne din khuch nahi aya ab election he isliye sab aa rahi he," read a comment.

Here's how others reacted:

As we gear up for #JNUOn5April, let's reaffirm our solidarity with the JNU community and its unwavering dedication to academic freedom, democratic values, and inclusive dialogue. Together, we stand stronger."#JNUOn5April — MOHAN (@907Mohan) March 12, 2024

Do you guys have any idea whats happening in our country 🤦 my heart broke after watching #piyushmishra in this .

Can you believe a Gov. Fighting the educational institutes . Oh dear#jnu pic.twitter.com/nqv9lnhCtc — pathaan (@erturulpaajee) March 12, 2024

Bollywood propaganda is next level ... Imagine movies on Article 370 and JNU getting released within a few days of each other, right before the election. https://t.co/b0rDwiDqDt — Adeel Azhar (@adeel_azhar) March 12, 2024