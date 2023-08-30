 'Jhooti': Urvashi Rautela Gets Trolled For Claiming She Charges ₹1 Crore For A Minute (WATCH)
Recently, Urvashi Rautela talked about being the highest-paid actress in the country.

FPJ Web Desk
Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 05:18 PM IST
Urvashi Rautela has been hitting the headlines ever since she revealed that she charges Rs 1 crore for one minute. Ever since, she has been getting criticized by the people, and netizens have even claimed that she is 'lying' about it. This is not the first time the Great Grand Masti actress has been trolled; she has often been the target of trolls. 

Check out the video:

In the video, she is being asked, "One minute, one crore rupees you are charging, what do you have to say?" Confirming the same, Urvashi says, "It's a good thing; I think every self-made actor/actress jo hai, unko hai ki woh yeh din dekhe (I think every self-made actor/actress aspires to see such a day)."

Reacting to Urvashi's claims, several users trolled her in the comments section. A user said, "Wait who is paying her???? MOST IMPORTANTLY WHO IS WATCHING HER LOL." Another user added, "Highest paid for what." A third user said, "Isliye ab isko koi movie me ni leta... Can't afford her."

On the work front, Urvashi made her Bollywood debut with Singh Saab The Great, where she starred as the female lead opposite Sunny Deol. Next, she has starred in movies like Sanam Re, Hate Story 4, and Pagalpanti, among others.

Next, she will star in Dil Hai Gray with Vineet Kumar Singh and Akshay Oberoi. The actress also has a Telugu movie, Black Rose.

