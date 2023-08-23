 Urvashi Rautela Unveils ICC World Cup 2023 Trophy In Front Of Eiffel Tower In France
The Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy, a symbol of cricketing excellence and sportsmanship, gleamed in the soft, twilight glow of the Eiffel Tower.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 04:08 PM IST
article-image

Urvashi Rautela recently achieved an extraordinary milestone by becoming the first actress to unveil the Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy against the iconic backdrop of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.

Urvashi took to her social media accounts to share this momentous occasion with her fans. She posted a picture of herself, where she stood in a beige, shimmering body-hugging dress, posing along with the World Cup Trophy.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "FIRST ACTOR TO OFFICIALLY LAUNCH & UNVEIL “CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023 TROPHY ” AT THE EIFFEL TOWER IN PARIS FRANCE  #trulyhumbled Thank you @icc @cricketworldcup @france_cricket "

article-image

Urvashi was truly humbled and was feeling grateful to ICC for giving her the opportunity to unveil the trophy. Seeing this fans were also very happy and showered love in her comment section to which one fan wrote, "Your the Pride of our country  in every way  another wrote, "OMG this one is your Best Pic in all the collections "

As we look forward to the Cricket World Cup 2023, we can't help but marvel at the magic that unfolded under the shadow of the iconic Eiffel Tower – a moment when cinema, sports, and history converged in the most spectacular way possible.

article-image

