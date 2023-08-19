ODI World Cup 2023: ICC Launches Vibrant Mascot Duo To Engage Next Generation Of Cricket Fans

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is thrilled to unveil its captivating duo of brand mascots, an embodiment of cricket's global spirit and unity. The mascots are set to ignite the passion of the next generation of cricket enthusiasts, symbolizing the camaraderie that cricket fosters worldwide.

Timeless Characters for ICC World Cups

As anticipation builds for the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, the ICC introduces an enduring mascot duo. These charismatic figures are designed to engage and entertain cricket fans, becoming a constant presence at ICC events. An exciting twist lies in the hands of the fans, who can now participate in naming these iconic mascots.

Debuting at an event in Gurugram, India, alongside ICC Under-19 Women’s and Men’s winning captains Shafali Verma and Yash Dhull, these characters epitomize qualities of gender equality and diversity. Hailing from the cricketing utopia, the Crictoverse, this duo merges explosive energy and entertainment to enrich the fan experience and invigorate ICC events' atmosphere.

The Female Powerhouse

The female character wields turbo-powered arms that unleash fireballs with lightning speed. Her pinpoint accuracy leaves batters in awe, while her unmatched reflexes, flexibility, and determination define her as a fast bowling marvel. Adorned with a belt carrying six power cricket orbs, she stands prepared to set the game ablaze with strategic brilliance.

The Charismatic Male

The male character embodies sub-zero coolness and electrifying batting prowess. From finesse to sixes, every shot resonates with captivating force. His electromagnetic bat and versatile shots electrify the crease, captivating audiences and igniting the game with his dynamic presence.

Fans are invited to contribute to naming these iconic characters. Their preferences can be submitted before August 27th. Additionally, cricket enthusiasts have already played a significant role in shaping the mascots' personas through comprehensive surveys. These insights ensured that the characters genuinely resonate with the passionate and diverse cricketing community.

The India launch event featured a mesmerizing 3D anamorphic video display that unveiled the mascots' origins and journey to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. The immersive visual experience engaged both on-site and remote audiences, offering an unforgettable optical illusion showcase.

A Symbol of Unity and Passion

Chris Tetley, ICC Head of Events, expressed delight in launching the mascot duo, highlighting their significance in uniting cultures and promoting gender equality. These mascots resonate with the ICC's mission to connect with the next generation of cricket fans, cultivating a lifelong love for the sport.

Throughout the tournament buildup and duration, the mascot duo will interact with fans on the ground, through broadcasts, and digital platforms. Special mascot-themed merchandise, including unique wearables like sunglasses, will be available for sale online and in-stadia, allowing fans to carry a piece of the Crictoverse wherever they go.

Tickets and Participation

Fans can register for tickets to be part of the grand Cricket World Cup experience from August 15th, with tickets available for purchase starting August 25th. The journey of cricket's most anticipated event beckons, promising unity, excitement, and lifelong memories.