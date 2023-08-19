Surat-Based Businessman To Gift Virat Kohli Diamond Bat Ahead Of 2023 World Cup

Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Indian batting star Virat Kohli is arguably no stranger to admiration and enjoys widespread fan following worldwide, thanks to his exploits on the field. Kohli, who has earned respect from his fans, is all set to receive a diamond bat from a Surat-based businessman ahead of the 2023 World Cup this year.

The 1.04-carat original rough diamond was utilised to make the diamond bat, which is expected to be given to Kohli by the businessman and took a month to prepare. The Surat diamond businessman has been following Virat Kohli's development as a cricket superstar over the years. He is a huge cricket lover.

Diamond Technology expert and the Director of Lexus Softmac Company in Surat Utpal Mistry supervised the process of making the dreamy bat, which has now been sent for certification.

Surat-based businessman decided to use natural diamond instead of lab-grown one:

"A top cricketer of the country was to be gifted a natural diamond bat. It is very difficult without a machine to tell the difference between a lab-grown diamond and a natural diamond when it is prepared. You won't be able to tell by looking at it with your eyes. Now the diamond trader, who wanted to gift the diamond bat to the big cricketer, said that it should be known only by seeing that it is a natural diamond and not a lab-grown diamond," Mistry told India Today.

Mistry added:

"The bat is worth around INR 10 lakhs and the size is 15mm to 5mm, so we thought That the skin of a natural diamond which is made by God does not exactly match the screen of a lab-grown diamond. So we had the idea and we kept the skin of a rough diamond till polished. This was a very clear instruction because it was going to be a top Indian cricketer. He wanted to gift a natural diamond and not a lab-grown diamond."

Virat Kohli expected to play a key role in 2023 Asia Cup and 50-over World Cup:

It is no secret that Team India's batting unit revolves around Kohli and that the side banks on him on most occasions for runs. Hence, the spotlight will be on the former Indian captain again in two of their most critical events.

It was in the 2022 Asia Cup that the 34-year-old overcame his prolonged lean patch to become the second-highest run-getter in the tournament. Team India will open their 2023 Asia Cup campaign against Pakistan on September 2nd in Kandy.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)