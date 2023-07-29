 Pakistani Media, Fans Start Link Up Rumours Between Naseem Shah & Bollywood Star Urvashi Rautela; Here's Why
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPakistani Media, Fans Start Link Up Rumours Between Naseem Shah & Bollywood Star Urvashi Rautela; Here's Why

Pakistani Media, Fans Start Link Up Rumours Between Naseem Shah & Bollywood Star Urvashi Rautela; Here's Why

Pakistan fans have resumed linking up Naseem Shah and Urvashi Rautela

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 29, 2023, 06:47 PM IST
article-image
Naseem Shah and Urvashi Rautela. | (Credits: Twitter)

Urvashi Rautela, a Bollywood actress, has been in the news recently because of cricket. Due to the disagreement she had with Team India's top wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant, Urvashi was the subject of a lot of conversation.

While the situation involving Pant and Urvashi calmed down following the Asia Cup 2022, her name began to be connected to Pakistan's fast-bowling sensation Naseem Shah during the tournament.

Read Also
'Will Never Let Anyone Touch It': Babar Azam's Fan Elated After Receiving Jersey From Pakistan...
article-image

With both Naseem Shah and Urvashi Rautela in Sri Lanka, Pakistani media have linked up the duo, irking a few fans. The right-arm fast bowler is currently in Sri Lanka for the upcoming season of the Lanka Premier League (LPL), while Urvashi is in the Island nation for some other commitments. However, both are reportedly in different cities.

The link-up first started when the young Pakistan cricketer denied knowing anything about the Bollywood actress during a media interaction in April 2023. It's worth noting that a few months ago before that incident Urvashi had wished Naseem on his birthday on Instagram. However, during the same media event, Naseem said he is ready to be married if a girl comes his way, leading fans to speculate whether he has sent a marriage proposal to Urvashi.

Read Also
Misbah-Ul-Haq To Join Pakistan Cricket Board As Advisor Ahead Of 2023 ODI World Cup
article-image

Naseem Shah was the third-highest wicket-taker for Pakistan in Sri Lanka Tests:

Meanwhile, the right-arm paceman finished with 9 wickets in the 2-0 away series win against Sri Lanka recently. Naseem averaged an encouraging 23 in the series as the Men in Green climbed to the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) table.

He will have to play a vital role in the 2023 Asia Cup and 50-over World Cup if Pakistan are to lift the titles.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pakistani Media, Fans Start Link Up Rumours Between Naseem Shah & Bollywood Star Urvashi Rautela;...

Pakistani Media, Fans Start Link Up Rumours Between Naseem Shah & Bollywood Star Urvashi Rautela;...

WI vs IND, 2nd ODI Live Score Updates & Top Moments: West Indies bowl, Hardik Pandya-Led India Rest...

WI vs IND, 2nd ODI Live Score Updates & Top Moments: West Indies bowl, Hardik Pandya-Led India Rest...

Ashes 2023: MCC Clarifies Why Steve Smith Was Ruled Not Out On Day 2 At Oval

Ashes 2023: MCC Clarifies Why Steve Smith Was Ruled Not Out On Day 2 At Oval

Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes Bowls Off-Spin During Net Session Before Day 3 at Kia Oval

Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes Bowls Off-Spin During Net Session Before Day 3 at Kia Oval

Dates Unveiled For Next Year's T20 World Cup In West Indies & USA; Check Details

Dates Unveiled For Next Year's T20 World Cup In West Indies & USA; Check Details