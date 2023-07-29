Pakistani Media, Fans Start Link Up Rumours Between Naseem Shah & Bollywood Star Urvashi Rautela; Here's Why

Naseem Shah and Urvashi Rautela. | (Credits: Twitter)

Urvashi Rautela, a Bollywood actress, has been in the news recently because of cricket. Due to the disagreement she had with Team India's top wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant, Urvashi was the subject of a lot of conversation.

While the situation involving Pant and Urvashi calmed down following the Asia Cup 2022, her name began to be connected to Pakistan's fast-bowling sensation Naseem Shah during the tournament.

With both Naseem Shah and Urvashi Rautela in Sri Lanka, Pakistani media have linked up the duo, irking a few fans. The right-arm fast bowler is currently in Sri Lanka for the upcoming season of the Lanka Premier League (LPL), while Urvashi is in the Island nation for some other commitments. However, both are reportedly in different cities.

The link-up first started when the young Pakistan cricketer denied knowing anything about the Bollywood actress during a media interaction in April 2023. It's worth noting that a few months ago before that incident Urvashi had wished Naseem on his birthday on Instagram. However, during the same media event, Naseem said he is ready to be married if a girl comes his way, leading fans to speculate whether he has sent a marriage proposal to Urvashi.

Naseem Shah was the third-highest wicket-taker for Pakistan in Sri Lanka Tests:

Meanwhile, the right-arm paceman finished with 9 wickets in the 2-0 away series win against Sri Lanka recently. Naseem averaged an encouraging 23 in the series as the Men in Green climbed to the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) table.

He will have to play a vital role in the 2023 Asia Cup and 50-over World Cup if Pakistan are to lift the titles.

