'Will Never Let Anyone Touch It': Babar Azam's Fan Elated After Receiving Jersey From Pakistan Captain

Babar Azam's fan was overjoyed on receiving the jersey. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Pakistan captain Babar Azam captured the heart of one of the passionate fans after leading his side to an innings win in the second and final Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo. The right-handed batter gifted his jersey to one of the fans, who suggested that it's one of his most priceless possessions.

In a video uploaded by a Sri Lankan journalist that has gone viral on Twitter, the young fan expressed his desire to frame the jersey, stating:

"It's a wonderful gift. So, I will frame it and keep it in my house. I will never let anyone touch it."

Babar Azam hails Pakistan's hunger to win the series:

Following Pakistan's innings and 122-run win, the 28-year-old lauded his teammates' hunger and efforts to win the series. He especially lauded Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, and Abdullah Shafique for their marathon knocks. He said in the post-match presentation:

" Very proud to win this series and all credit to guys and the support staff for working so hard in the last 3-4 months. Everyone stepped up and showed hunger to win this series. To be honest we haven't ticked all the boxes, but we are working on our batting and fielding. The way our bowlers bowled here was good because there wasn't much and especially today to put pressure on them. It's a team game, but we've had outstanding innings in both Test matches from Saudi, Salman, Abdullah Shafique."

The Pakistan captain could not fare as per expectations, managing only 76 runs in 2 matches.