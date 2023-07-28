Here's Why Pakistan Captain Babar Azam Was Seen Wearing A Sports Bra

The video of Pakistran captain Babar Zama wearing an inner bra has sparked several questions within the cricket community. The Pakistan captain was seen wearing the inner garment when he removed his jersey to give it to fan after Pakistan clinched victory over Sri Lanka in the 2nd Test at Colombo. While it may be confusing to the layman, this pice of clothing isn't alien to athletes.

Why do athletes wear sports bras?

The sports bra is a chest vest for a GPS tracker. It gives the trainer or team’s data scientists all the necessary numbers to track an athlete’s performance.

All the data points are collected rapidly, which helps analyse heart rate, explosion rate, and how much energy is exerted with each movement. This is important because if a coach wants a player to move at a specific rate, they can be sure they exert more energy than they need. During the rehab process, players often need to be limited in how much energy they exert for the rehab process to go smooth.

If the athlete needs only to run 1 mile during their workout period, this vest will track the mileage and how much energy was exerted on the field Especially dealing with lower body energy, exertion, and maximum output is a common factor that trainers and physical therapists look for.

Pakistan complete whitewash

Pakistan completed a 2-0 series sweep against Sri Lanka after Noman Ali's career-best 7-70 fashioned a comprehensive victory by an innings and 222 runs in the second Test on Thursday.

Having conceded a lead of 410, Sri Lanka's defeat was only a matter of time and left-arm spinner Noman spun a web around the batsmen at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground as Pakistan romped home inside four days.

Angelo Mathews remained unbeaten on 63 but Sri Lanka, who managed 166 in the first innings, were all out for 188 in the second.

Earlier, Pakistan batted two overs on day four, allowing Mohammad Rizwan to complete his half-century before declaring on 576-5.

Agha Salman remained unbeaten on 132 after opener Abdullah Shafique's career-best 201 had laid the foundation for Pakistan's mammoth total.